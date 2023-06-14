Can another affordable rental housing complex win approval in Lenox? The zoning board has concerns

LENOX — A proposed affordable housing village off Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20) is tracking toward a go or no-go decision by the zoning board this summer following the first presentation by the developer last week.

Pennrose, a national workforce housing specialist, is seeking a comprehensive permit approval for the $30 million project. It would be a 10-building community of 68 rental apartments on a 4-acre footprint, set in a wooded area at 238 Pittsfield Road, opposite Lime Kiln Road.

The busy state highway has nearly 34,000 vehicles a day passing the intersection on average, seasonally adjusted, according to the company’s commissioned traffic study using state data.

The 21-acre site plan — part of a 40-acre parcel owned by Oliver and Cynthia Curme’s Forty Acres and a Mule LLC — would preserve most of the existing forest, according to the Pennrose team. The remaining 19 acres behind the development would remain undeveloped, according to Oliver Curme.

The same developer is set to break ground early next year for a similar, 65-unit rental complex less than a mile to the south at Brushwood Farm. The zoning board approved that $31.5 million project in March 2022, and the necessary state financing incentives were awarded last month.

At the June 7 zoning hearing, Pennrose Regional Vice President Charlie Adams said the new complex would be “tight, small, flat and level to keep the cost down.” There would be a community clubhouse, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units — 120 in all — with 99 parking spaces and full-time local management, he told ZBA members.

Fifty of the 68 units would be affordable to renters at no more than 60 percent of the area’s median income, according to a letter of support from the state Department of Housing and Community Development.

For a two-person household in Lenox, the median income is $76,800; it's $86,400 for three people and $96,000 for a four-person household.

The location is between the Trattoria il Vesuvio restaurant to the north and the Life House Berkshires Hotel and Twelve Oaks condo development to the south. The access roadway to the complex would have dedicated right and left turning lanes for exiting onto the state highway, said Steven Mack of Foresight Land Services.

Reforesting of the cleared site includes planting small conifer trees, landscape designer Michelle Crowley said. “The smaller the tree, the faster they grow,” she said. “The area would be filled in within 10 to 15 years.”

About 19 percent of the site would be disturbed by construction, with the rest remaining open space, according to the Pennrose application.

The aim is “to enhance the built environment through the preservation of a sustainable landscape and building design integrated into its natural surroundings,” the company stated. “Significant analysis and efforts have been made to preserve trees and vegetation around existing natural features as much as feasible. The overall design will emphasize the use of low maintenance, native plantings as necessary to complement the existing mature forest and create privacy for the resident community.”

Zoning board member Kimberly Duval questioned why Pennrose didn’t choose one of the town’s “misused, abandoned or not-great-condition commercial or residential sites. Why pick an area of undeveloped forest versus redeveloping anywhere else in town?”

Adams responded that “the owners of this property liked Brushwood, they’re interested in affordable housing, no one else approached us with another property, to buy their land. We don’t go out to look for land to develop.”

Duval challenged the site as “bad planning, the opposite of the direction we should be going in, which is using resources we already have. At the end of the day, it’s new build, disturbing an intact forest.”

But Adams countered that “it’s very difficult to find land at a price that works. This is affordable housing and we have to get it subsidized, we’re trying to make a neighborhood, to create a sense of community.”

Oliver Curme, the property owner, said much of the site is “scrub forest, clear-cut 50 years ago, not valuable trees.”

And Gwen Miller, the Lenox land use director and town planner, said she toured the site last winter with staff members. “It struck me that it wasn’t a high-value forest, there were a lot of dead, dying trees,” she said.

The public hearing will resume on July 19.