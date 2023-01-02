LENOX — When the only downtown gas station closed in August — one of the last in Berkshire County offering full-service fuel fill-ups — customers of Hoff’s bemoaned “the end of an era.” The Main Street site had been operating since 1929.
Now, nearly two years after the zoning board town permit was approved, the regional chain Chucky’s LLC is ready to begin rebuilding the eyesore at the northern end of the historic business district into a modern convenience store.
Naheem Haq, the company’s co-owner, is on the premises frequently to line up contractors and to oversee transformation of the facility, expected to offer do-it-yourself gas pumps only. Chucky’s aims to open at the highly visible location in April or May, he told The Eagle last week.
“We’re almost at the final stage, blueprints are done and we’re talking with a couple of contractors,” he said. “We hope to start rebuilding in a couple of weeks.” Haq said Gulf and Sunoco are under consideration, but Gulf is the likely choice for fuel and petroleum products.
“Everything is good to go,” he said. The delay in starting to rebuild was caused by delays in securing all necessary local and state permits as well as completion of plans for the project by Barry Architects in Pittsfield, according to Haq.
For example, new piping for the self-service pumps needed approval by the state Fire Marshal's Office, in addition to other state environmental permits.
The plan is to build a clone of Sam’s Gulf, the Chucky’s convenience store on Pittsfield’s auto mile at the corner of East and Lyman streets. The company has five other outlets in Massachusetts, including its home base in Oxford, near Worcester, and Connecticut.
The Lenox store will feature Sam’s crispy chicken, a popular attraction at the Pittsfield location, and other quick-serve foods, deli items and beverages for takeout only, as well as of oil, antifreeze and other automotive supplies.
Hours will be from 5 or 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Glenn K. Hoff purchased the filling station in 1979, and it became a full-service auto repair and towing facility in 1997. While in high school, Hoff had started working there in 1969. Gas was 35 cents a gallon then ($2.79 in 2022 dollars).
A previous proposal for the convenience store conversion surfaced briefly in 2011, before being withdrawn. It reemerged after Hoff’s death in April 2018 and was fully reactivated in early 2020, after two previous setbacks.
Shanlen Realty, the family-owned company, sold the Lenox property in the summer of 2021 for $300,000. Hoff’s towing service, an AAA-contract facility, relocated to Lenox Dale.
The Zoning Board of Appeals approved the project in March 2021. "This will be a great addition to the town," said board Chairman Robert Fuster Jr. at the time. Board member Albert Harper strongly endorsed the plan as meeting community needs, including the availability of gas downtown as well as the extended hours for the business.
The Historic District Commission added its green light in summer 2021. The site plan eliminated external signage and fluorescent lights on the building in favor of low-impact, downward-facing canopy lights, perimeter lighting and an internal illuminated sign. The commission also approved a specific brick veneer for the exterior.
Ron Fortune of Consulting and Design LLC, based in Lee, had predicted that traffic flow and parking would be eased and the neighborhood character would be improved by the absence of the towing and repair facilities. Five parking spots are designated, as well as the four at the two gas pump islands.
During public comment at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, local resident and Canyon Ranch Managing Director Mindi Morin said that "it will be really great for the town to have a convenience store not only for visitors, but also for us."
State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, D-Lenox, said that the sale of the Hoff’s facility followed by its convenience store conversion “will beautify that whole part of downtown. It's been an eyesore for a number of years. I think it's a winner for the downtown historical district and a winner for the Hoff family that's been in this town for generations."