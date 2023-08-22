The only downtown Lenox gas station has been vacant for two years. When will it reopen?

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

LENOX — It’s been two years since the only downtown service station, known for its full-service pumps, closed after 92 years in operation by a series of proprietors.

Local and visiting motorists still have to travel three miles north to the Pittsfield Road commercial strip or four miles south to Lee for a fill-up.

But a plan to renovate and restore the station — and add a convenience store — may finally be poised to get off the ground.

Naeem Haq, of Pittsfield, co-owner of the property, assured The Eagle this week that an anticipated agreement with a new contractor is expected to be completed shortly. Explaining the prolonged delay, Haq said the company’s previous contractor had walked away from the project.

The pending agreement with the new general contractor, experienced in gas station construction, should enable work to start very soon after it’s formally signed, Haq said. The project could be completed in two to three months, he predicted.

The former Hoff’s Sunoco at 90 Main St., which remains vacant and is considered by some a blight on the downtown streetscape, was sold to Chucky’s LLC, a regional convenience store chain, in August 2021 for $300,000.

Chucky’s has Zoning Board of Appeals and Historic District Commission approvals for conversion to a modern convenience store with self-service fuel pumps — similar to the company’s Pittsfield store branded as SAM’S Gulf at 730 East St.

According to the ZBA’s March 2021 public hearings and special permit, the Lenox store will feature "Krispy Krunchy Chicken," a popular attraction at the Pittsfield location, and other quick-serve foods, deli items and beverages for takeout only, as well as of oil, antifreeze and other automotive supplies. Hours are expected to be from 5 or 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

A commercial building permit for the site at the northern end of the town’s historic district and business center was issued last January, extending the two-year special permit issued by the ZBA.

Haq declined to identify the new contractor, who recently surveyed the site, until the agreement is signed and sealed. The cost of the project, with plans completed by Barry Architects of Pittsfield, will be released at that time, Haq said, noting "it's way up.”

When Hoff’s Sunoco closed, customers who preferred the full-service fill-ups bemoaned “the end of an era,” since the filling station had been at the same central location since 1929.

The new business would closely resemble SAM’S Gulf, the convenience store on Pittsfield's auto mile at the corner of East and Lyman streets. Chucky’s has several other outlets in Massachusetts, including its home base in Oxford, near Worcester, and one in Brooklyn, Conn., a town in the northeastern part of the state.

Lenox ZBA member Albert Harper strongly endorsed the plan as meeting community needs, including the availability of gas downtown as well as the extended hours for the business.

The Historic District Commission added its approval in summer 2021. The site plan eliminated external signage and fluorescent lights on the building in favor of low-impact, downward-facing canopy lights, perimeter lighting and an internal illuminated sign. The commission also approved a specific brick veneer for the exterior.

Glenn K. Hoff purchased the filling station in 1979, and it became a full-service auto repair and towing facility in 1997. While in high school, Hoff had started working there in 1969. Gas was 35 cents a gallon then ($2.79 in 2022 dollars).

A previous proposal for the convenience store conversion surfaced briefly in 2011, before being withdrawn. It reemerged after Hoff’s death in April 2018 and was fully reactivated in early 2020, after two previous setbacks.