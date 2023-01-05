Changing of the guard at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School. Who’s the new interim principal?

LENOX — Another leadership change at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, this one planned.

Substitute Principal Timothy Lee ends his nearly five-month tenure in several weeks, as scheduled. He is credited for restoring stability after surprise departures by previous school chiefs and the release last August of an outside law firm’s critical report on bullying issues at the school.

Coming aboard is Jeremiah Ames, a Lenox resident and former North County principal, who will be “on loan” from his current position as a Spanish teacher at Lee Middle and High School. His own 9th and 11th graders attend Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.

Interim Superintendent Jake Eberwein announced his choice of Ames in memos to the School Committee and school administrators, and to the public school district community.

“Jeremiah communicated a strong desire to help his home community during this time of need/transition,” Eberwein stated. “I appreciate his willingness to step into this interim role. His experiences as a high school/middle school principal and classroom teacher position him to effectively lead.”

“I really wanted to help,” Ames, 48, saod in a phone interview during a break in the school day on Wednesday. “After conversations with my principal in Lee, Gregg Brighenti, and Superintendent Michael Richard, they were very supportive for me to take a leave of absence during the second semester to pursue this principal job.” The current plan is for Ames to return to his teaching post at the Lee school in September.

“I’m really focused on getting started with the interim gig,” he added, though he acknowledged some conversations in Lenox about his possible interest in applying for the longer-term principal opening at the school.

Specific tasks facing him when he starts in the principal’s office later this month include budget preparation for the 2023-24 school year and classroom scheduling for next year, ramping up on a new online system.

Jeremiah Ames profile 1996: Cornell University, B.A. in government. 2000-02: Cushing Academy, Spanish instructor, Ashburnham. 2002-06: LMMHS, Spanish instructor. 2006-12: Founder, Ames Building & Remodeling, Pittsfield. 2012: Advanced graduate study certificate, Westfield State University. 2012-13: Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, administrative intern. 2014: Vice Principal, Hoosac Valley Middle and High School, vice principal. 2014-18: Principal, Hoosac Valley Middle and High School. 2018-present: Lee Middle and High School, Spanish instructor. 2022: Doctorate of education in curriculum, teaching, learning and leadership, Northeastern Univerdity, Boston.

“I know enough about some of the dynamics involved so I can go in with my eyes wide open,” Ames said about his responsibilities at the school.

“I’m also comforted by the faculty and staff there, I’ve known these people for decades now,” he said. “They’re friends of mine, the teachers have been working very, very hard, doing a great job of continuing to provide the education that so many of these kids deserve. I just think it’s gotten a lot harder and they endure much more. I hope we can take some steps to lighten that load and allow them to continue their work with a little less stress and effort.”

Ames, a native of Rochester, N.Y., began his public education career in 2002 teaching Spanish at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School after working at the Cushing Academy, a private college-prep school in Ashburnham.

In a major change of pace, he left education in 2007 to work as a remodeling contractor. Then, after completing the administrator program at Westfield State University, Ames returned to the Lenox district, teaching again at Lenox Memorial Middle and High Schoo and serving for a year on the School Committee.

He landed positions in 2014 as an assistant principal and then principal of Hoosac Valley Middle and High School in Cheshire, serving students in that town, Adams and Savoy.

In spring 2019, he resumed teaching Spanish, this time at Lee Middle and High School.

Ames will begin meeting with school leaders next week, said Eberwein. He begins full-time work at the middle and high school in the third week of this month, continuing through June 30.

“I am thankful to the search committee who volunteered their time, talents and perspectives throughout the interim search process,” Eberwein wrote in his memo. He also expressed appreciation to the Lee Public Schools “for ‘loaning us’ Jeremiah for the balance of this school year.”

Eberwein also credited Timothy Lee and assistant Principal David Pugh, as well as the school's faculty and staff, “for navigating these transitions and for the collaborative, roll-up-your-sleeves mindset — past, present and future.” He also praised the two leaders for “maintaining high-quality level experiences inside and outside the classroom, to ensure the success of our exceptional student body.”

Eberwein plans to update the School Committee at its upcoming Monday night meeting on the search for a permanent principal. As interim superintendent, Eberwein is responsible for filling that position. And the School Committee’s superintendent search group is actively assessing a pool of candidates for a long-term appointment, as Eberwein is on board until June 30.