Here’s how Superintendent William Collins plans to restore leadership stability at Lenox schools

LENOX — William Collins knows the Lenox school district is looking for stability — the new superintendent is the sixth to hold that job, including interims, since 2015.

Collins, who relocated to Pittsfield from his home near Potsdam, N.Y., is in his third month on the job, dealing with multiple issues facing the 784-student preK-12 school district. He will earn a salary $165,000 in his first year.

The Eagle recently sat down with the new superintendent to discuss his priority list, which includes: creating a more inclusive school culture in the wake of last year's 78-page audit of bullying issues; exploring an eventual renovation or a rebuild of Lenox Memorial Middle and High School; and enforcing a robust cellphone policy at the school where high school students must place devices in a "caddy" during class and middle school students are not permitted to use cellphones for any reason.

“A superintendent is basically the conductor of an orchestra,” Collins said. “They’re not actually playing an instrument, but they’re conducting everyone who is playing, hopefully in harmony and together.”

Collins, 58, had been superintendent of the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District along New York’s St. Lawrence River from 2017 to 2022. In Massachusetts, he was the elementary school principal in Southampton from 2004 to 2013.

The following excerpts from The Eagle’s interview with Collins have been lightly edited for length:

THE EAGLE: Could you describe the safety and security goal you’ve targeted in your entry plan?

COLLINS: I need to look with fresh eyes at an assessment of our crisis preparedness, any safety concerns about our buildings. We’re bringing in a specialist recommended by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, and they do a thorough vulnerability assessment of everything, from cybersecurity to doors and glass. They’ll give us a prioritized assessment to make the schools safer and more secure.

THE EAGLE: How are you confronting the school culture challenges identified in last year’s bullying study?

COLLINS: We’re working with Phil Fogelman (regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s World of Difference Institute), who did some training with the administration team and the School Committee. Our theme this year is to create “brave, safe space” with a sense of belonging. Students and staff are not going to be in the head space to learn if they don’t feel they’re being treated well. If a student feels they’re being picked on or bullied, my hope would be that we would build a culture where the folks around wouldn’t just be bystanders, they’d be “upstanders.”

Every investigable incident would be carried through to a finding. We want a culture where this doesn’t happen again. A student’s perception is the reality — if they feel they don’t belong, then they don’t belong, regardless of what other people think. So, culture is huge. If a crisis happens, it’s our culture that will help us prevail.

THE EAGLE: What is being done to enhance communication with families, students, staff and the broader community?

COLLINS: We’re working on a district climate survey to see how are we doing, what course corrections need to be made. Residents are being asked as taxpayers to support the schools, so we should be hearing their voices and their concerns. We’re looking at trying to be more transparent, to communicate with people who do things differently than in the past. [Middle and high school Principal Jeremiah Ames] has just started a podcast.

THE EAGLE: Are you holding to the informal School Committee’s cap on school choice (nonresident) students, which has been 40 percent districtwide?

COLLINS: We are spot on this year for 40.2 percent. If we want to be able to offer a robust program with a critical mass of students in the classes, then yes. It would be a very different school if we weren’t talking about choice.

THE EAGLE: Are you satisfied with the district’s cellphone policy?

COLLINS: Right now, we’re enforcing the existing policy with fidelity, there’s no reason for cellphones in middle and high school instructional spaces. Schools are wrestling with this everywhere. We’re waiting for sensible, educationally sound guidelines from Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, to see if what we’re doing is in line with those.

THE EAGLE: How do you view the impact of artificial intelligence in the classroom?

COLLINS: Just like any other tool, in and of itself, it’s not good or bad, it’s how it’s used. Can it be used to enhance the educational experience? Yes, there are opportunities. On the flip side, could students use it in nefarious ways? It’s about how we train students to be good digital citizens, because AI is going to be part of the future regardless. Do we ignore it, no? Do we allow carte blanche? No, we’re somewhere in the middle, because it’s new for education.