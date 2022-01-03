New members of the Pittsfield City Council and School Committee are sworn in

PITTSFIELD — City municipal and school leaders for the next two years took their oath of office in an inauguration ceremony at Berkshire Community College on Monday morning.
The 11-member Pittsfield City Council, six-member School Committee and city clerk swore to uphold their duties to the residents of the city before a gathering of family, friends, city department heads and local politicians.
City Clerk Michele Benjamin officiated the ceremony — following her own swearing in for a third term as clerk — in the college's Boland Theater. City officials said last week that the inauguration event was moved from its traditional spot in City Hall to the theater to allow for better social distancing between attendees.
New School Committee members Sara Hathaway and Vicky Smith joined the returning members Mark Brazeau, Bill Cameron, Dan Elias and Alison McGee in the oath of office.
Five new councilors joined the City Council's incumbent members: At large City Councilor Karen Kalinowsky, Ward 1 Councilor Ken Warren, Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick, Ward 3 Councilor Kevin Sherman and Ward 4 Councilor James Conant.
At large City Councilors Earl Persip III, Peter Marchetti and Pete White, and Ward 5 Councilor Patrick Kavey, Ward 6 Councilor Dina Lampiasi and Ward 7 Councilor Anthony Maffuccio renewed their oaths of office.
