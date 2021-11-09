New Pittsfield VA clinic sets pace for modern patient focus of network

PITTSFIELD — For the last year, the second floor of the Silvio O. Conte Federal Building in downtown Pittsfield has been quietly transformed as part of a $4 million renovation to the space. Last week, a ribbon cutting ceremony revealed the fruits of that work: A modern, innovative and dignified new clinic for Pittsfield’s veterans that’s making waves across the state.
“It’s updated, it’s newer, it’s comfortable and appealing to the eyes,” Pittsfield VA Nurse Assistant Michelle Rachiele said. “It’s what the veterans deserve.”
The move has more than doubled the patient capacity of the clinic’s old home at 73 Eagle St. For more than 20 years staff worked to get the most out of the former Eagle Building’s iconic triangular design, but said recently things were getting too tight for patients and providers.
As of the clinic’s opening last week, staff say they’re capable of serving about 2,500 veterans a year in the new 11,500 square foot space.
“We’re happy for this opportunity to really invest in and modernize and provide the best clinical space to provide care and service to veterans where they live,” Andrew McMahon, the Associate Director of VA Central and Western Massachusetts said.
The state-of-the-art space features more than just an aesthetic update to the clinic. It implements the new patient-aligned care standards that are being implemented nationwide in VA care spaces.
Providers said that in the clinic’s old design on Eagle Street rooted providers in place and had patients shift from room to room as they got their vitals taken, met with specialists and had blood drawn. The new design flips that model around.
Clinic Nurse Manager Melissa ZanVettor said that now patients are brought to one of 14 exam rooms organized around a central team space where nurses, doctors and medical clerks collaborate on how to provide the best care to the servicemen and women.
“In our old clinic that wasn’t really possible because of the way that was designed,” ZanVettor said. “But we really had the ability to kind of design the space how we needed it — we’re really excited with that.”
The teams, called Patient Aligned Care Teams, or PACT teams, work to coordinate their care for a veteran across specialties.
“We’re meeting every day talking about what’s happening ... talking about who’s coming in, making sure we have all their information, all their labs are ordered that they need,” ZanVettor said.
The new protocol and clinic design align in the PACT system with patients stationed comfortably in their own room as the team comes to them. Each exam room is outfitted to serve a variety of needs from immunizations, to joint treatments or physical therapy exercises.
The clinic’s amenities outside the exam rooms are game changers, as well, according to providers. The new clinic creates a dedicated wing for mental health care providers, hosts two new lab spaces and has innovative telehealth spaces that have the ability to connect patients with specialists across New England.
Mainstays to a doctor’s toolbox — equipment like stethoscopes and blood pressure cuffs — are now connected through mobile carts and can be broadcast to a provider states a way.
“Some of the attachments like stethoscopes, our technician Bernie is able to place it on the patient and the provider on the other end can hear it,” ZanVettor said. “So we’re looking at [hosting procedures] in dermatology, cardiology, endocrinology for folks who maybe don’t want to take the trip to Northampton or Boston.”
The expansion of telemedicine is something that McMahon said clinics have been working on for a long time. But the art of telehealth has really been perfected by providers since the pandemic.
“We all became experts at it throughout the pandemic because we had to start delivering care through telehealth,” McMahon said. “It’s just a new model to deliver care and hopefully provide some convenience for our veterans.”
McMahon said that the Pittsfield clinic is the first of several major renovations happening across the state’s VA network, “coming in ahead of time and under budget” on the new design. On Monday, the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System unveiled a clinic created with the same design at the UMass Chan Medical School.
While the Pittsfield location is one of the smallest clinics in the network, officials say local staff are leading the way in how the new spaces and patient programs should run.
“[VA New England] network director Ryan Lilly was at the ribbon-cutting and he commented that he thinks it’s the nicest clinic of this size in all of New England,” McMahon, said. “It’s something that we believe as well.”
ZanVettor said she’s incredibly proud of the Pittsfield staff who’ve managed to adopt the new space and protocols expertly.
“The team actually here in Pittsfield has done a tremendous job with that delivery system, where they’re actually acting as the model for the rest of our network,” ZanVettor said. “They really know their patients, they really care for their patients.”
Rachiele is one of those team members. She’s worked 14 years at the Pittsfield clinic, running the lab out of a room that she and ZanVettor joke was more like a “broom closet.” She said she’s a little melancholy at leaving the Eagle Building where she’d memorized every inch of the clinic.
But the reactions from patients have been more than worth it for Rachiele.
She said recently she walked into a room where a veteran and his wife were reviewing the new space.
“They said this is what a space for veterans should look like with the American flag, the emblems of all the different services and things like that,” Rachiele said. “They said, this feels like home.”