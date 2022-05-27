New artistry bathes a Pittsfield resting place, the mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, in color

PITTSFIELD — A new sort of light now filters through windows at a Pittsfield mausoleum, lending both color and artistry to a hallowed place.
When Catholic families visit the St. Michael the Archangel Chapel Mausoleum, at the St. Joseph Cemetery off Pecks Road, they find that 16 rectangular stained-glass windows now adorn the interior.
"The Mausoleum is intended not just as a resting place for our deceased loved ones, but also we hope a place which welcomes everyone for reflection, meditation, and prayer," said Mary Ellen O'Connor, a member of the St. Joseph's Cemetery Commission.
On Monday, following St. Joseph's traditional Memorial Day Mass, the commission will dedicate the hand-crafted windows, the fruit of a costly and nearly year-long project.
The mausoleum was built nearly 20 years ago to give the cemetery an above-ground burial option. The concrete structure has had only plain glass windows, which are now covered from the inside by the stained-glass windows.
The pastor of St. Joseph's Church, Monsignor Michael Shershanovich, said the project was expensive, but declined to be specific about the cost, covered by an anonymous donor.
"We are most grateful for the gift and honored by the support of our donor," he said.
Shershanovich said stained-glass for the mausoleum had been viewed as prohibitively expensive.
"I never had any intention to put in stained glass as we never had the extra money for it," he said. "At a cemetery meeting, one of our members asked if we would ever consider stained glass, as the member was asked by an anonymous donor if we would consider them a gift."
The commission said yes — and hired Guarducci Stained Glass Studio in Great Barrington to do the work.
With input from the donor and the commission, the project began in August with small-scale color drawings by owner David Guarducci and his fellow craftsman, Chuck Woodard.
"They wanted a lot of color and have a sense of motion and be abstract designs," said Woodard. "My thought was the panels could represent death and resurrection."
After creating full-size templates of each window, Guarducci and Woodard cut the glass and pieced the elements together using a process called "leading." Long, thin pieces of slotted lead tied the glass together.
Woodard said each step in the process requires care, especially cutting the glass.
"If the glass is poorly cut, when you go to lead, the lead material follows the imperfections of the glass," he said.
By mid-March, the windows were ready to be installed. Rather than secure them directly to the plain glass windows, the company had the new stained-glass pieces framed ahead of their installation in April.
"We worked with a carpenter from New York to make the wooden frames, so each window could be removed if necessary," Woodard said. "They are installed in such a way that you don't notice the plain glass."
Woodard said that since many American stained-glass artisans have gone out of business in recent years, the company used mostly European-made glass.
"About 90 percent of the windows have hand-blown glass from Europe, predominantly German," he said of the Pittsfield project. "We also used a lot of glass pieces we have saved up over the years that isn't made any more."