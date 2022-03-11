How should Richmond’s open land be used and who can use it?

RICHMOND — How should the town’s expansive conservation, residential and agricultural open space be used for public recreation — and what restrictions, if any, should be placed on group activities, especially if publicized and promoted by landowners?
The Planning Board continues to wrestle with one of Richmond’s most contentious issues, against a backdrop of a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts Land Court by the Berkshire Natural Resources Council, owner of the Hollow Fields Reserve group, against the town’s zoning board and a group of neighbors who live next to the site, popular with hikers and bird-watchers.
The backstory
In summer 2019, the resources council acquired preserved land west of State Road (Route 41) called Hollow Fields, creating a gently sloping, 2-mile hiking trail with scenic vistas. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the site, with a trailhead and compact parking lot off Perry’s Peak Road accommodating a half-dozen vehicles, became especially popular with area residents and visitors eager for outdoor relief from the indoor isolation forced by the pandemic’s impact.
But, a group of neighbors complained of intrusion and disturbance of their privacy, especially when larger groups began to frequent the preserve. The neighbors’ attorney, Matthew Mozian of Campoli, Monteleone & Mozian in Pittsfield, asked the Zoning Board of Appeals to require the resources council to “immediately stop their un-permitted use of land” unless and until it obtained special permits for group activities.
On June 15, 2021, the ZBA voted to require the resources council to obtain a special permit, overruling a finding by the town’s zoning enforcement officer that none was needed. The resources council then filed the lawsuit against ZBA members and six neighbors.
Two months later, Land Court Judge Robert B. Foster ruled that the ZBA could not enforce the special permit requirement until Richmond voters enacted a zoning amendment, or another court order was issued, whichever came first. The next court date is set for May 6.
He also required the resources council to limit passive recreation activities at Hollow Fields to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and not hold any special events.
At the same time, and not coincidentally, the Planning Board began efforts to craft a bylaw for consideration by town meeting voters aimed at allowing passive recreation by right on open space and conserved land throughout the town. Chairman John Hanson has pointed out that because of the ongoing litigation, the board has not discussed the specifics of the Hollow Fields issue but has confined its deliberations to “what would be right for the whole town.”
What's next?
Next Monday, during an in-person public hearing at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, the Planning Board will review zoning bylaw amendments proposed by the Hollow Fields neighborhood group, as well as a citizens petition along similar lines.
Those proposals support the goal of by-right use of open space and conserved land for recreation, education and research — hiking, snowshoeing, backpacking, hunting, fishing, bird-watching, photography and other similar activities. The by-right use would be limited to sites of 5 acres or more, and no fee could be charged.
But, there is an important exception: Activities that are promoted publicly by an organization, whether it’s the resources council or any other group, would require a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
And there is a complication: At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Planning Board approved its own version of a new bylaw, which would allow the use of open space townwide, including publicized activities, by right, with no special permits needed. That proposal has been submitted to the Select Board, with a recommendation by the Planning Board that it be adopted by the voters at the annual town meeting.
The bottom line
Any proposed amendments to the zoning bylaw must be reported, along with a Planning Board recommendation, to the Select Board, which then would determine which, if any, would be included for action by annual town meeting voters. A two-thirds supermajority is needed for approval.
“We follow the process as dictated by the state law,” Hanson, the board chairman, told The Eagle. “We’re just trying to be fair as much as we can and let the voters decide.”
The board, in its advisory role, might or might not recommend the residents’ version to the Select Board, with its special permit requirement for organized events on open or preserved land, publicly promoted and advertised by groups such as the Berkshire Natural Resources Council.
“The Select Board makes the final decision, with or without our recommendation, on what goes on the town meeting warrant,” Hanson explained. That decision will determine whether residents will have a chance to approve or reject a zoning bylaw revision at the annual town meeting May 18.
“The best you can hope for as a member of the Planning Board is that everybody thought it was fair, following the letter of the law,” Hanson commented. “We can’t always say everybody’s going to be happy with the outcome, because some people are going to get what they want and others are not. That’s just the way it is.”