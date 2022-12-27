Next step for historic Blantyre resort: Major renovations. When will the luxury hotel reopen?

LENOX — The owners of the historic high-end Blantyre estate are making their next move to complete major renovations to the 25-room resort, which has been closed for 13 months.
At a Zoning Board hearing expected next month, developer and historic preservation specialist Clark Lyda and co-owner Ken Fulk, an interior designer and preservationist, will seek a green light for revisions to the first phase of the project. The petition was on the board's Dec. 7 agenda but had to be postponed after other scheduled hearings ran past 9 p.m.
The estimated cost for the wide-ranging renovation is well over $10 million, Lyda said on Monday. That covers exterior and interior work, cosmetic improvements and landscaping.
“It’s a big, ambitious project, there’s a lot of work to be done,” Lyda said.
The existing permit, approved in October 2020 and still in effect, covers a major expansion: 45 additional rooms in a new hotel and spa building and five four-unit townhouses to be used as additional hotel rooms, bringing the total for the resort to 90. Fourteen privately owned single-family homes are proposed later for south of the mansion.
That buildout is at least five years from now, Lyda told The Eagle by phone from New York City.
“Right now, we’re focused on preserving our rights [in the original special permit] and restoring the existing main house and guest cottages.
The resort will remain closed until late 2023 when the restoration of the mansion is completed, Lyda confirmed.
Blantyre LLC, the company formed by the partners, has filed documents with the town’s Land Use Department for Zoning Board updates to the original permit.
The proposed changes are “not substantial, and are essentially architectural and driveway improvements,” according to the petition on file at Town Hall.
Since there are no revisions to the total number of units proposed in the long-term plan, the company states that “there are no negative impacts” resulting from the requested changes for improving the 1902 Gilded Age Tudor-style mansion.
The revised application states that significant work already has been performed under the original petition, including “selective” and “architectural” demolition last winter and the start of historic facade restoration of the Manor House this past fall.
The list of proposed revisions to the project includes these highlights:
- A realignment of the entry driveway “to provide guests with a more graceful view of the historic Main House.”
- Addition of a new swimming pool and pool house, more distant from the mansion than the preexisting pool.
- Parking lot relocation, improved landscaping, two landscape ponds, and entry gates for guests and for service access off Blantyre Road.
- A list of 16 Manor House renovation priorities, including new and historically restored windows, exterior door replacement, balcony guard rails, compliant handrails as well as repair and reconstruction of existing chimneys and masonry.
“The revisions to the previously approved plans will not change or increase the municipal impacts and are meant to enhance the property both aesthetically and functionally,” the application to the Zoning Board states.
Blantyre, off Route 20, sits on nearly 88 acres in a property zoned commercial for a resort and spa. The Miraval resort lies to the north and two residential developments are south and west of Blantyre.
Lyda has stated that the mansion was in far worse shape than expected.
Lyda and Fulk acquired Blantyre in November 2021 for $15 million from former owner Linda Law’s Blantyre Hotel Ventures LLC.
At a cost of nearly $7 million, Law had purchased Blantyre in June 2017 from Fitzpatrick Family Holdings following the November 2016 death of longtime owner Jo Ann Fitzpatrick Brown. Her parents, the late Jack and Jane Fitzpatrick of Red Lion Inn and Country Curtains fame, had bought the property for her in 1980.
“We didn’t have a full appreciation” of how much work is needed, Lyda said. “Most of these great estates have lost their grounds or have been modified, but Blantyre is in remarkably original condition and it’s likely we can create something that’s entirely unique in this country.”