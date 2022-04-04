<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
No contested races in Lenox town election May 9

lenox town hall (copy)

Residents who are not registered to vote have until April 15 to sign up to participate in the May 9 town election. Registration is in the town clerk's office in Lenox Town Hall on Main Street.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

LENOX — The ballot for the annual town election on May 9 will be filled with familiar names since there are no contested races and most slots are being filled by current office-holders seeking another term.

• Marybeth Mitts, current chair of the Select Board, is running unopposed for her second three-year term.

• John McNinch is a write-in candidate for another one-year stint as town moderator.

• For two School Committee seats, incumbents Robert Vaughan, the chair, and current member David Rimmler are the sole candidates on the ballot for three-year terms.

• Dianne Romeo, current Board of Health member, is running unopposed for another three-year term.

• Kate McNulty-Vaughan, long-time Planning Board member, is seeking another five-year term as the sole candidate. Susan Lyman is on the ballot for a three-year seat on the board.

• Other unopposed candidates include incumbent Assessor Thomas Romeo, a three-year term, and Deborah Prew for Lenox Housing Authority, a five-year slot.

The deadline for a candidate to withdraw before the ballot is printed is 5 p.m. April 6. 

Unregistered voters have until 8 p.m. April 15 to sign up in the town clerk's office to participate in May 5 annual town meeting and the town election. There are 3,788 registered voters in Lenox as of March 30.

For morel information, contact Kerry Sullivan at ksullivan@townoflenox.com or 413-637-5500.

Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.

