No contested races in Lenox town election May 9

LENOX — The ballot for the annual town election on May 9 will be filled with familiar names since there are no contested races and most slots are being filled by current office-holders seeking another term.
• Marybeth Mitts, current chair of the Select Board, is running unopposed for her second three-year term.
• John McNinch is a write-in candidate for another one-year stint as town moderator.
• For two School Committee seats, incumbents Robert Vaughan, the chair, and current member David Rimmler are the sole candidates on the ballot for three-year terms.
• Dianne Romeo, current Board of Health member, is running unopposed for another three-year term.
• Kate McNulty-Vaughan, long-time Planning Board member, is seeking another five-year term as the sole candidate. Susan Lyman is on the ballot for a three-year seat on the board.
• Other unopposed candidates include incumbent Assessor Thomas Romeo, a three-year term, and Deborah Prew for Lenox Housing Authority, a five-year slot.
The deadline for a candidate to withdraw before the ballot is printed is 5 p.m. April 6.
Unregistered voters have until 8 p.m. April 15 to sign up in the town clerk's office to participate in May 5 annual town meeting and the town election. There are 3,788 registered voters in Lenox as of March 30.
For morel information, contact Kerry Sullivan at ksullivan@townoflenox.com or 413-637-5500.