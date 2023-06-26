Pittsfield will not have lifeguards at Onota Lake this summer, one year after a child drowned when a lifeguard should have been on duty

PITTSFIELD — Visitors will swim at their own risk at Onota Lake this summer, city officials say, because no lifeguards will be posted at Burbank Park.

In an interview with The Eagle on Monday, Mayor Linda Tyer cited the shortage of applicants for the lifeguarding positions.

“You accept a certain amount of risk when you enjoy our lakes,” she said. “And while we want to provide lifeguards, we’re not able to do it this year. We’re just going to have to ask everyone to do their part to keep their families safe at the lakes.”

In prior years, the city has provided lifeguards at the park’s beach. The change comes just one summer after 8-year-old Kristy Prakashkumar Patel drowned at Onota Lake.

Tyer confirmed for the first time on Monday that there was no lifeguard on duty last summer when Patel died of drowning. Patel died on July 28, after sustaining injuries at the lake on July 24.

Based on the posted hours for lifeguards last year, one should have been present at the time but wasn’t, Tyer said. Eyewitnesses at the scene said that there were no lifeguards on duty. A group of bystanders on the beach attempted to revive Patel at the time.

Tyer said she could not answer questions about why a lifeguard was not on duty, and directed those inquiries to the Berkshire Family YMCA. That organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The problem of finding lifeguards boils down to “a lot of demand and a little supply,” Tyer said.

The city was budgeted to have a beach master and two lifeguards at the park this summer, posted from July 1 to Aug. 20, according to Justine Dodd, Pittsfield’s director of community development. Lifeguards were supposed to be posted Wednesday to Sunday during that time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., one hour later than they were last year.

The city contracts with the Berkshire Family YMCA to hire and train lifeguards — a process which was held up by the pandemic, Tyer said.

“These student athletes who are on the swim teams have been the recruits for lifeguard training,” Tyer said. “And because we have a two-year period without lifeguard training, we have no bench of lifeguards.”

Tyer and Dodds said that part of the hiring struggle was that there was competition in the area for those with lifeguard training, including country clubs, camp programs and community pools. Other area beaches, such as the Lee and Lenox town beaches, also draw on the workforce.

Dodds said that lifeguards would have made $17.50 an hour this year, an increase from before when the city offered minimum wage for the positions, amounting to $15 an hour.

“We knew that when we did our summer plan,” Dodds said. “We tried to be as competitive as we could be.”

The city began its search in March 2023, and was not successful in hiring any lifeguards during that time.

Tyer said that the drowning last summer was a “terrible, terrible tragedy,” and said that some changes have been made at the lake to try to make things safer for swimmers.

“The lesson we learned from that horrible tragedy is better signage, more languages, putting up buoys to keep folks away from the shore,” Tyer said.

Tyer also encouraged parents at the lakes to employ the use of floatation devices and other safety equipment, and to enroll their children in swimming lessons.

“I think it’s important for parents and caregivers to, especially now that we don’t have lifeguards, be watchful when they’re with their families at any of our lakes,” Tyer said.