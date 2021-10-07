PITTSFIELD — Nyanna Slaughter announced that she was withdrawing from the race for Pittsfield School Committee just hours before the Berkshire County branch of the NAACP was set to host a forum for candidates in the race.
"I will not be continuing my candidate run for the Pittsfield School Committee," Slaughter wrote in an email to The Eagle. "Our youth matter and they deserve equitable and fair representation. I have and will continue to serve as an advocate until elections subside."
She declined to endorse any of the other nine School Committee candidates on Thursday, instead encouraging residents to "do their own research and see who they believe is the best candidate."
Slaughter was up against Sara Hathaway, Katie Lauzon, Karen Reis Kaveney Murray, Vicky Smith, Billy Tyer and incumbents Dan Elias, Bill Cameron, Alison McGee, Mark Brazeau for the committee's six seats.
Slaughter was nominated by Mayor Linda Tyer to fill the vacancy left when Dennis Powell, the president of the Berkshire County chapter of the NAACP, resigned from the committee in April following the appointment of then interim superintendent Joseph Curtis to the full time superintendent role.
Slaughter was selected unanimously by the School Committee and City Council in April to serve out the remainder of Powell's term — which was set to end at the end of this year. By June she had filed nominations papers to seek what would have been her first full term on the School Committee.
Slaughter is the Central Massachusetts regional director for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Taconic High School business academy graduate and MBA candidate who comes from a prominent family in the city’s West Side neighborhood.
"I am truly thankful and grateful for the outpour of support from my community," Slaughter wrote in her email. "I am strongly encouraging the community to educate themselves on each candidate and hold everyone accountable."