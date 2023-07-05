Included in the sale of Privacy Campground in Hancock: 485 acres, an off-the-grid campground, a bomb shelter and a tenant

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

HANCOCK — Privacy Campground on the east side of Brodie Mountain has been sold to longtime neighbors of the off-the-grid campsite. But don't worry, founder André Rambaud is staying put.

The sale of 485 acres along with the camp, now in its 50th season, was recorded in May at Central Berkshire Registry of Deeds for $325,000.

The buyer is Wildwood Outdoor Resort LLC. That company is led by Peter Morin and his wife, Dr. Rachaele Carver Morin, with Peter Morin’s sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Eric Lillie, as minority partners. The two couples both live across Route 43 on family property.

Rambaud, 91, said he’s too old to maintain the off-the-grid campground, which has a hydroelectric generator that is housed beside a 60-foot-by-25-foot bomb shelter. His house is attached to the campground’s office, so he'll continue to live on the property, even after the sale.

“I’m sure it’s in good hands,” Rambaud said. “I built this house to retire on, so I want to live here.”

A deliberate choice

Things might have gone in a different direction.

“I was very picky,” said Rambaud about who he would sell the campground to, adding he received multiple offers. “I wasn’t out for a lot of money. I wanted to preserve the property because I worked very hard to build the campground and I want it to stay the way it is, just the way it is, in its natural surrounding.”

The new owners are financing the sale with a $355,000 loan in the form of a mortgage that Rambaud holds.

They will pursue a conservation easement on most of the land that would bar it from being developed or managed for profit. They hope to double the number of cabins, from five to 10, add lean-tos and platform tents. There are no plans for glamping.

Included in the sale were three antique automobiles: a 1939 Pontiac, a 1948 Citroen and a 1951 Jeep. They’re stored in the bomb shelter Rambaud built when he was Hancock's civil defense director in the 1970s.

Rambaud offered a tour of the property recently, hopping behind the wheel of an electric-powered Yamaha golf court on gravel roads.

“It’s fun to play with these things,” Rambaud said as he drove past construction equipment. “You feel like a kid playing with Tonka toys.”

There’s an A-frame house, first built as a summer house. In addition to five cabins, there are 35 tent sites, three ponds and a recreation room. There is also a playground with a train that runs on about 50 feet of track.

Peter Morin remembers riding that train after his family moved across the road when he was 5 in 1980.

From France to Hancock

Born in France in January of 1932, Rambaud, his mother and younger brother boarded the Serpa Pinto, a ship in Lisbon, Portugal, to flee during World War II in 1940. His father met the rest of the family in New York City.

The Rambauds moved to Long Island, where André first learned English at school. After graduating from College du Montcel in France, he returned to Long Island and became an electrician. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951, serving in Korea during the Korean War and in the United States running emergency generators at U.S. bases. On the GI Bill, he earned his private pilot’s license and flew to Massachusetts.

He hoped to buy land for a weekend place in the Berkshires he could fly to. Instead, in 1960 he bought his first 220 acres on the mountainside in Hancock for $4 an acre.

About that time, Rambaud met Birgit Nielson at a club in New York and the two were married in 1964. A co-worker at Clark Aiken Co. in Lee suggested he build a campground.

The Rambauds opened Privacy Campground in June of 1973, the day of an enormous flood. Birgit helped run it until her death in 1998, as did their daughter, Veronica Zenaro.

A natural transition

Now chief information security officer at Synagex in Pittsfield, Peter Morin had his eye on Privacy Campground for years.

In the past several years, he has worked with Rambaud on the property.

Born in Pittsfield, Morin graduated from McCann Technical School in North Adams and from Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., where he spent time camping.

He returned in 2006 and met his wife when he went to see her professionally as a dentist. The two had their first dinner date at Hobson’s Choice in Williamstown. Six months later they got married at Jiminy Peak.

Both Peter Morin and Rachaele Carver Morin, who is a dentist, have studied alternative approaches to wellness with a focus on energy work.

“I think it was Pete’s dream, but I was very excited to be out in nature,” Rachaele Carver Morin said. “I don’t think people spend enough time outdoors in nature anymore. So I was excited to have more land and be outside, getting my kids more interested in being outdoors.”

She said the campground is both exciting and overwhelming.

“Working with my brother-in-law and sister-in-law, I think it’s really going to be a family legacy,” she said.

Having grappled with multiple health issues over the years, he turned to the outdoors for healing.

“I've always wanted to be outdoors more,” Peter Morin said. “And that's what I look forward to. Just working outside, being connected with nature.”