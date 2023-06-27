The old Holmes Road Bridge in Pittsfield was demolished over the weekend. Now come the traffic delays

PITTSFIELD — The structurally unsound Holmes Road Bridge is history.
Now, work begins on a brand new bridge for the heavily traveled route between Lenox and Pittsfield.
After a continuous, all-weekend demolition agreement negotiated between the state and the Housatonic Railroad, crews from Palmer-based Northern Construction completed the work by 5 p.m. Sunday, as planned.
That allowed railroad freight runs to resume after a hiatus that began at 7 p.m. Friday, two hours after the two-month, $3.4 million bridge reconstruction project began officially.
As expected, normally heavy commuting time morning and afternoon traffic on South Street (Route 7/20) was even more congested than usual on Monday.
Residents on the southbound detour routes along Pomeroy Avenue and Crofut Street also reported increased traffic volume.
Pittsfield Public School bus routes in the area also were affected, causing delays in transporting students during the final, extended days of the school year.
One Holmes Road resident, who declined to provide their name, complained on Saturday that the scheduling of the all-weekend demolition, with its noise and disruption, had not been communicated to the neighborhood.
But, as a Massachusetts Department of Transportation official on the scene during the weekend pointed out, that continuous opening phase of the project was described during a PowerPoint presentation for residents who attended a community informational meeting on June 6.
Work on the project followed four years of single-lane, signal-controlled traffic on the severely deteriorated bridge.
Barring any weather delays or unforeseen conditions, according to a MassDOT advisory and a City Hall announcement, the bridge work is expected to be completed on Aug. 25, allowing two-way traffic to be reopen, along with a new bike lane and a pedestrian walkway.
Site restoration, final grading and seeding will complete the project, with a scheduled end date of Sept. 22.
Meanwhile, construction continues on an accelerated schedule, Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fire and emergency services will serve neighborhoods on both sides of Holmes Road, with a Pittsfield fire crew temporarily housed at the Lenox Fire Department station on Pittsfield Road.