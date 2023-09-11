On 9/11, Pittsfield remembers Berkshire residents lost in recent wars with a new designation as a Purple Heart community

PITTSFIELD — Veterans, their families and friends marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by promising that Pittsfield would never forget the sacrifices made by America’s service members.
The Monday ceremony, which included speakers from the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post and the city's director of Veterans Services, recognized the lives and legacy of the five Berkshire residents who lost their lives during deployment in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The ceremony also served as an opportunity for Mayor Linda Tyer to proclaim Pittsfield a Purple Heart community. Tyer said the city’s veterans had always been “active” and “dedicated” to the community.
The proclamation coincided with the announcement that the section of South Street that runs next to Veterans Memorial Park will carry signs noting it’s part of the Medal of Honor Highway.
“It's appropriate that it’s in honor of our Medal of Honor recipients, our most honored veterans." Commander Brian Willette said. “For it to be coming right by this park, it just adds so much to this for me.”