Pittsfield's Westside Mural Project reflects the energy of the neighborhood and its community, says one organizer

PITTSFIELD — For Regina East, painting a Black Muslim female wearing a hijab for an outdoor mural gallery in Tucker Park meant hanging a reflection of those whose image too often goes unseen.
"I think oftentimes, sadly, we omit Black girls, femmes and woman who are of the Muslim faith, and I wanted them to have something special so that when they come here, when they visit, when they drive by, they see themselves," said East, whose large-scale artwork is titled "Black Royalty."
East spoke to one half of the group that had gathered at the park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the inaugural open-air mural gallery by the Westside Mural Project, which launched in 2022. Kamaar Taliaferro spearheaded the project with Westside Legends, obtaining grant funding from The Crane Family Foundation and bringing art supplies to some creators. Six murals were installed as part of the gallery.
Taliaferro said the gallery, hung on the chain-link fencing that encloses the basketball court at the park across from the Christian Center, reflects the energy of the neighborhood.
It also sits at the heart of what he calls a historic "crossroads" in the community, where a historically redlined neighborhood is just down the street from a residence that served as a safe house for Black travelers mid-century. Addressing the crowd gathered to see the art, Taliaferro said that now, those living in the West Side are the ones who will shape it.
"This neighborhood is a canvas, and every single person in it is an artist. Every single person matters," he said. "Every single person belongs, every single person has a right to determine the future of their neighborhood."
Behind him hung a piece made by students at Pittsfield High School. Under the direction of art teacher Lisa Ostellino, the untitled work is centered around the theme of wellness and honors the Juneteenth holiday, a day 15-year-old Josh Tandoh said marks a "celebration of who I am, and what I bring to the table."
It's that spirit that Penny Bae Bridges imbued in her mural, entitled "We Are Pittsfield." The vibrant piece features geometric elements rendered in rainbow colors; a woman who many observers wondered was a self-portrait of the artist in the middle. Text around her image reads, "The ones who think they can are the ones who do."
Bridges set out to render a visual whose positive messaging pushes back on the negativity she said pervades society, creating a feedback loop that pulls people down, rather than lifts them up.
"It can feel hard to succeed, hard to reach your goals," she said. "But I think like the first step to reaching your goals is to believe that you can."
To the young students in the Morningside Kids' Club, artistic freedom was afforded during an exercise in self-portraiture. Sixteen students painted themselves on another mural hung up in open-air gallery.
Some strived for realism, while others manifested a fantasy. One student painted themself as Mario, the legendary Nintendo character. Another figure jumped high on a mini-trampoline. Above them all were the words, "I Am Peace."
"I loved the creativity, to see them all put themselves out there," said Charlene S. Grandson, a Kids' Club coordinator.
After attendees finished up free meals provided by D’s Island Food Truck, finding pockets of shade during a breezy sun-soaked day, another artist, Sadiya Quetti-Goodson, explained her work. Charged with a deep green motif and painted on her West Side front porch, her painting, called "Who Made the Potato Salad?" depicts a scene from a Gather-In Festival she went to as a child at Durant Park.
On one side of the painting figures played in the basketball tournament featured at the festival. Occupying the foreground is a banquet of food, including a dish of the iconic salad whose presence begs a question — who brought it? — the answer to which she said can signal a few things, like whether or not it's going to be good.
In the background of her painting, dozens of people danced and moved. They are rendered in what the artist called "cartoon-like" style meant to emphasize motion and joyousness. The figures are faceless, their identities amorphous, their genders indiscernible.
That means onlookers may see themselves reflected in manifold characters, each suffuse with energy.
"You can see yourself and any of these people," Quetti-Goodson said. "You can feel the joy through all of the colors."