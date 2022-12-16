LENOX — The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has closed its investigation into an employee’s complaint about an incident at the Kohl’s department store earlier this month.
“The case was closed based on the satisfactory response of the company received the day after the complaint was filed on Dec. 5,” said Mary Hoye, area director of OSHA’s Springfield office.
An on-site inspection was not needed, but a nonformal complaint to the company was responded to immediately, she told The Eagle on Thursday. “It was resolved and there was nothing unusual about the case,” Hoye said.
The incident on Dec. 4 involved an apparent septic backup that produced sewage odors throughout the store, according to messages received by The Eagle. The employee complained that workers were told to remain at the store pending a resolution of the problem.
According to the complaint relayed anonymously, the employee alleged that the working conditions were “foul and unsafe” and “the managers did not give the employees the option to leave if they felt unsafe. Staffers were discouraged not to disclose anything about the sewage issue because it would cause problems for the store, the complaint stated.
Kohl’s corporate representative did not respond to a message from The Eagle on Dec. 5 seeking information.