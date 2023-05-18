Otis voters approve everything except for an update of the town's master plan at the annual town meeting

OTIS — It was the little things that riled voters in Otis — not the $100,000 appropriations for a police cruiser or the historic East Otis Schoolhouse, or the nearly $6.4 million budget.
The 80 voters attending approved the budget unanimously, representing an increase of nearly 7 percent from the current budget at Tuesday’s annual town meeting. That included an appropriation of $2.5 million for the Farmington River Regional School District.
Voters unanimously approved appropriations for the cruiser and to restore the schoolhouse as well. They ultimately approved every spending item but one: a citizens petition requesting $30,000 to retain a planner to update Otis’ master plan dating to 2016.
What stuck in the craw were the details.
Early in the meeting, resident George Mengel questioned why Town Moderator Dave Sarnacki hadn’t read the language “or take any other action thereon” as part of the warrant.
Brandi Page, town administrator, advised Sarnacki not to, and Sarnacki explained that in his version of the warrant, that language had been crossed out.
This was prior to the arrival of Town Counsel Jeremiah Pollard.
Sarnacki said he wished there were a lawyer in the room, then under Page's advice, continued omitting that language as he read each article.
Resident Maria Wallington later asked about how much free cash — defined as surplus revenue from prior years — is in the coffers and how much would be if every item were to be funded.
Page said the amount certified by the state Division of Revenue is $2,351,257, and that if every item in the warrant were passed, the amount would stand at $1,220,811.
Mengel also questioned the need for a $35,000 appropriation for a new air compressor for the Fire Department, recalling that the town owns one already.
“Is it dead?” he asked. “Does it need to be rebuilt?”
“It’s worn out,” said Fire Chief Richie Phair, who added that the compressor isn’t adequate to fill new oxygen tanks, which are designed to take a 45-minute supply rather than 30 minutes, and that it is incompatible with the newer tanks.
“It’s only like 30 years old,” Mengel said, to which Phair said it was even older.
Diane Provenz, co-chair of the Otis Historical Commission, brought the petition for the master plan update.
Resident Chris Bouchard questioned how Provenz arrived at the figure. She received two verbal estimates.
“Thirty thousand is not enough to evaluate any of these town buildings,” Bouchard said. “Either do it right, or don’t do it at all,”
Bouchard motioned to table, which failed. The main motion, to approve the spending on the master plan from free cash, would have required a simple majority. It failed on a hand count with 27 in favor and 44 against.
Voters also approved an update to the town's wireless communications bylaw governing cellphone towers and approved acceptance of a gift of a small strip of land behind the former St. Paul's Church, which the town now owns.