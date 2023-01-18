Otto's Kitchen & Comfort has had fun making light of negative reviews. Some say a new video goes too far

PITTSFIELD — An argument over a fly in an ice cube – and the tab that came with it — led one of the owners of Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort to sound off in a video about customer entitlement.
That video created an online storm around the eatery.
Luke and Lindsey Marion have run the East Street restaurant since 2015, gaining notice both for their homestyle breakfasts and tongue-in-cheek approach to negative reviews.
Customers are used to being greeted by staff wearing shirts that display negative reviews.
But