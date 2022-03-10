New rules on outdoor dining may be coming, but in Lenox, its popularity means it’s here to stay

LENOX — Outdoor dining, a highly popular attraction for residents and visitors, seems far off, despite occasional tastes of spring such as Sunday’s balmy weather.
But, town leaders are discussing the best ways to keep the central business district as a mecca for alfresco meals and drinks to go.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s special coronavirus pandemic authorization had been set to expire April 1, but now it might be extended.
This week, the state House has been considering a $1.6 million midyear spending bill that would extend the outdoor dining program for an additional year, through April 1, 2023.
If approved by the House and Senate, and signed by Baker, the extensions would support what restaurant proprietors have considered crucial lifelines during the past two years of COVID-19 restrictions, which now are being eased or eliminated.
Destination dining communities like Lenox still could adopt specific guidelines.
The Select Board held a preliminary discussion recently on a potential new set of local rules designed to ensure public safety as some concerns surfaced last summer when certain restaurants set up tables beyond their own property lines.
“I’m hoping we can do something to make it as easy as possible for the restaurants to comply,” said Select Board Chairwoman Marybeth Mitts.
But, she pointed out that since several used the town’s sidewalks during the last two warm-weather seasons, “we would like to make sure that we have all our ducks in a row on this, and are very clear with all the restaurants what we’re going to accept.”
“I want to make sure we preserve as much of the benefits we saw with outdoor dining, giving people the opportunity to use the town’s picnic tables, our greenway and Lilac Park,” she added. “But for some restaurants, things are going to change.”
Selectman David Roche also pointed to the popularity of outdoor dining, including takeout meals consumed at town picnic tables in designated dining patios and parks.
“I really wouldn’t want to see that end; it’s a big bonus to the community,” he said, as long as increased garbage pickups don’t burden the town’s Public Works Department.
“For the most part, we had a lot of support from the local restaurants maintaining their areas and the parks,” DPW Superintendent William Gop said. “We have the manpower, it’s a benefit, and the town looked great with all the people around picnicking and eating at the benches. It was fine with us, and well worth it.”
While acknowledging that a few eateries “needed a little more encouragement to help,” Gop stressed that “the good outweighed the bad greatly, and it really worked out well.”
Mitts and Roche advocated enhanced collaboration with the town’s Chamber of Commerce to clarify the implications of any upcoming state or local regulation revisions for the town’s restaurant owners.
“We’re happy to see them succeed as well as they did over the last two years,” she said. “It did bring a lot of vibrancy to town, which I would like to see continue. But, we do need to make sure safety measures are put in place.”
With COVID restrictions lifted, Roche pointed out that proprietors are able to return to full indoor seating at pre-pandemic levels.
“We bent over backward to help them, and now we have to look at the practical side of things,” he said.