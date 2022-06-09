<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Night paving starts Sunday at busy Pittsfield intersections

This view of Merrill Road was taken from the Coltsville intersection. Overnight paving work in the area starts Sunday. 

 BEN GARVER - THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — The state Department of Transportation is alerting travelers that crews will be paving Pittsfield roads starting Sunday night. The overnight work will continue through June 18 and will take place each day from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The focus of the work is sections of routes 8 and 9 on the city’s east side neighborhood known as Coltsville.

Here are the locations:

– North and south from Merrill Road at the Dick Sporting Goods driveway to Route 8/Cheshire Road at the Berkshire Gas driveway.

– East and west from Dalton Avenue at the Housatonic Railroad Bridge overpass to Route 8 and Route 9/Dalton Avenue at the Colonial Gardens entrance.

At least one lane of travel will be open at all times, the DOT said.

Drivers should expect delays and reduce speeds.

The work schedule may change depending on weather.

