Lee residents closest to the future PCB landfill aren't happy about the proposed burial site in their backyard

LEE — When Mark and Brenda Liebenow learned that PCBs dredged from the Housatonic River were headed to their neighborhood, they made a phone call.
"I called my friend Janice, a Realtor, and said, 'Can I put our [mobile home] on the market?" said Brenda Liebenow.
They decided to stay put, but like others in the area interviewed this week, they dislike the idea of an engineered landfill coming to their neighborhood as part of the Rest of River settlement reached in early 2020 — and now planned by the Environmental Protection Agency.