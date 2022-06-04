<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
REST OF RIVER SETTLEMENT EFFECTS

Lee residents closest to the future PCB landfill aren't happy about the proposed burial site in their backyard

'Who the hell wants to live next to a toxic dump?' Neighbors worry about the environmental impact, threats to property values

Ted Bombadier of Lee lives near the proposed PCB landfill

Ted Bombadier of Lee believes the proposed PCB landfill will fail, just like the one created for the clean-up of the Charles river in the Boston area. 

 above: DICK LINDSAY — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE | right: gillian jones — the berkshire eagle

LEE — When Mark and Brenda Liebenow learned that PCBs dredged from the Housatonic River were headed to their neighborhood, they made a phone call.

"I called my friend Janice, a Realtor, and said, 'Can I put our [mobile home] on the market?" said Brenda Liebenow.

They decided to stay put, but like others in the area interviewed this week, they dislike the idea of an engineered landfill coming to their neighborhood as part of the Rest of River settlement reached in early 2020 — and now planned by the Environmental Protection Agency.

