Permit for a radio tower that would track birds in Washington will wait until September for approval

WASHINGTON — A proposed 30-foot radio tower that would be used to capture data on bird, bat and insect migration has been sent back to the applicant for some tweaking.
The Planning Board Tuesday requested that New Hampshire Audubon be added as a co-signer on the permit. Todd Alleger, on behalf of Willistown Conservation Trust in Pennsylvania and the Northeast Motus Collaboration, has signed the application. In addition, Priscilla Geigis, deputy commissioner of conservation and resource stewardship for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation Resources, has signed as owner.
The tower, if approved, will pick up radio signals emitted from chips on the backs of birds, bats and insects to contribute to information about migration. This one would be the 11th and the final one in Massachusetts under a competitive U.S. Fish and Wildlife grant.
Migratory birds have been dying in huge numbers. Pulses from tiny radio transmitters like these can help us understand why
After a September 2019 article in the journal Science noting the “staggering” loss of migratory birds over the previous 50 years, ornithologists have been studying the causes and trying to determine what, if anything, can stop the loss. The article noted a “net loss approaching 3 billion birds, or 29 percent of 1970 abundance.”
In addition, the Planning Board has requested several stipulations, Don Gagnon, chair, told The Eagle Thursday.
"For the most part, the discussion was very positive," he said.
Planning Board members also reopened the hearing at Tuesday's meeting to hear additional comment from neighbors and abutters in the board's second meeting on the proposed tower in a field on Washington Mountain Road that is part of October Mountain State Forest.
Members viewed similar towers in Berkshire County after the first weekend either at Hopkins Memorial Forest in Williamstown or at Jug End Reservation in Egremont.
Gagnon went to Jug End Reservation, where the tower is in the middle of a field.
The Washington site is partly screened by some vantage points by a stand of birch trees.
Gagnon said he expected the Planning Board to vote on the special permit at its Sept. 12 meeting.
"I would say we’re leaning to approve," he said. "We wouldn’t be spending this time on stipulations."
Once approved, there is a mandated 20-day appeal period, so the tower probably won't be erected until October, Gagnon said.
Proponents hoped to be able to catch fall migratory data on bird flight.