On Saturday, the town of Peru will throw itself a birthday party. Anyone have 250 candles?

PERU — A lot can happen in 250 years. In a quarter of a millennium, the Berkshire County town of Peru has seen a name change, a short-lived gold rush scam and two notable plane crashes, among other stories.

On Saturday, Peru will celebrate its Sestercentennial. Though that milestone came in 2021, this weekend’s town-wide event was postponed due to the pandemic. Events will include music, food and explorations of the town’s past.

Peru is home today to 814 people, according to the 2020 census, not counting the animals, including six that would feel at home in the other Peru as well: llamas.

It is small enough for the town librarian, Ruth Calaycay, not to need library cards to know who’s borrowing what.

Kim Leach, the town clerk, said Peru’s size creates a lot of closeness, and community. “Everybody’s kind of a neighbor to everybody else up here. It’s a close community. You can call your neighbors, or anywhere in town, and they’ll be there if you need them,” she said.

Originally named Partridgefield after one of the three purchasers of the land, Oliver Partridge, Peru was incorporated in 1771. The town “legally predates the United States, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the U.S. Constitution and the majority of independent nations around the world, including the Republic of Peru,” according to the Sestercentennial History Book of the Town of Peru.

In 1806, following complaints that the name was too long, the town decided to change its name.

The Rev. John Leland suggested “Peru,” citing similarities with the hilly country that’s home to the Inca. “It is like the Peru of South America, a mountain town, and if no gold or silver mines are under her rocks, she favors hard money and begins with a P,” as quoted by Peru’s website.

Another notable event came in 1899, when Prof. John E. Sutphen convinced Berkshire County that there was a gold in the hills of a neighboring town. Many from Peru and beyond invested, only to lose their money, because two years later Sutphen told the miners he had fabricated the evidence.

Jim Kenney, chair of the Historical Commission, often shares the tragic story of a 1942 plane crash, during World War II, which caused the death of 16 paratroopers. “[People in Peru] went up to rescue the survivors, After that the town stayed in touch with the survivors as well as built this monument and has a nice plaque with all of their names included,” said Kenney.

All the small and large stories that make up this town’s long history will now be accessible at the Peru Library.

The local history section features artifacts like a wool comb from the 18th century and documents such as the 1800 census.

“People in Peru are really proud of their history. We have the goods – we have artifacts, we have really old photographs, we have the stories,” said Calaycay, the librarian, who has been organizing mountains of archives in the past half year.

She said that, due to the town’s age, many come to her from out of state attempting to trace where their families used to live. “One woman came from Tennessee because she couldn’t find on ancestry.com the location of a house that her ancestors lived in. She thought [it could be] Peru, and I was able to pull [a map] out,” said Calaycay. “They used to put the names of the families right on the map [and] the name of the family is on the map. If you can get the map, then you can tell the person where their ancestor lived.”

In some cases, the library has pictures of the homes of the first settlers, including the dates they were built, the name of the people who built them, and sometimes artifacts found later in the ground.

Peru’s Saturday celebration will itself be one for the archives, including games for kids, a veteran’s tribute, a march (which organizers emphasize is not a parade), and fireworks.

Ed Munch, a former Select Board member and car collector, has been busy organizing a car show.

“It should be a lot of fun. It’s supposed to be a nice day. The car show should be really exciting,” said Munch.

One town panel is also working on creating future artifacts.

A time capsule is being prepared for the tricentennial celebration of Peru’s founding. Kenney, of the Historical Commission, said members are thinking about what should go inside.

“A mask for COVID, certainly,” he said. “Some photos, some mementos. Somebody brought a big chunk of steel from the communications tower. I said, I think that’s a little too big.”

On Saturday, they will take photos of the town’s children with their names, to include in the capsule, hoping they can dig up the past in 50 years.

Until then, the location of the time capsule will be kept a secret.