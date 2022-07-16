Peru celebrates its 250th (and 251st) year with community bash

Peru — On a sunny day in the highest town in the Commonwealth, hand-rung church bells from the white church overlooking the town green kicked off the 250th birthday celebration for the town of Peru.

The chimes played background to a spontaneous rendition of “Happy Birthday Peru” from a crowd of about 100 residents who gathered in the center of town to share their love for Peru during its sestercentennial ceremony.

On Saturday, the town of Peru will throw itself a birthday party. Anyone have 250 candles? PERU — A lot can happen in 250 years. In a quarter of a millennium, the Berkshire County town of Peru has seen a name change, a short-lived go…

Grand Marshal Darryl Darby, the town’s former police chief, presided over the anniversary celebration in a ceremony that featured the Chapter 65 Vietnam Veterans, Historical Commission chair Jim Kenney, current and former select board members, a bevy of volunteers and Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru.

“I’ve always loved the town of Peru, it’s who I am,” Darby said during the opening ceremony. “I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else — [except] maybe in January or March.”

“Once you’re in Peru it gets in your blood and you’re here for life,” Darby added. “If not physically, then it’s in your mind and your spirit. Peru gets a hold of you and it doesn’t let go.”

Residents have been planning Peru’s big day for years, organizing festivities which included historical reenactments from the Rogers Rangers and the Hinsdale Encampment, a classic car show, craft market, historic tours, live music and a fireworks display.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the town get-together, pushing things back to Peru’s 251st year. But residents didn’t bat an eye at the belated bash.

And as with any birthday celebration, the day came with gifts.

The first gift was to a treasured resident, Lealon “Sonny” L. Russell. The Vietnam veteran was the recipient of the revival of Peru’s Boston Post cane. A tradition started in 1909, the Post presented Peru and 700 communities in New England with a ceremonial cane — made of ebony and capped in gold — to be presented to the oldest citizen in each town.

The cane was intended to be passed from one resident to the next as generations passed in Peru, but over time the original cane was misplaced and the tradition was lost to time.

Historical Commission Chair Jim Kenney said that with some help from Rep. Mark, Peru received a replacement Post cane which from now on with be displayed with a plaque recording its recipients in the town hall.

The cane was only one of the gifts provided by Mark on Saturday.

The representative and Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, surprised their constituents with a replica of the legal document that founded the town. Passed by Massachusetts General Court in 1771 — still years before the founding of the United States or the Republic of Peru — the document declares the town of Partridgefield (today known as Peru) incorporated and grants its inhabitants with “all the powers, privileges and immunities that the inhabitants of other towns within this province enjoy.”

Mark got in touch with the state archives in Boston where the document resides. To get a replica he and Hinds covered the cost of having the archives restore the document to its original condition and to preserve it.

The replica, which will also be displayed in town hall, is an apt gift for a day focused on the endurance of the small town that stands as a refuge for residents — past and present — in the Berkshire woods.

“I often think of the people that carved this town out of the wilderness, 251 years ago now,” Darby said. “The spirit they must have had, the endurance. I hope that they’re looking over us today and are happy to see what we’ve become and what this town has become.”

“Ever enduring through winters, hot summers, black flies, mosquitos," he said. "We’re still here and enjoying this great town.”