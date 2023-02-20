Peru's fire chief will talk options with the select board on Tuesday, as two emergency vehicles are in disrepair

PERU — This town's volunteer fire department is relying more heavily on mutual aid from surrounding communities while two critical vehicles are in disrepair.
“We should rely on ourselves,” Carlton Brooks, a volunteer firefighter, said. “We shouldn’t be relying on Hinsdale and everyone else to come take care of us.”
The volunteer firefighters are doing their best with improvised solutions, but there's not much choice.
The emergency brakes on the Peru Fire Department’s fire engine don’t function properly when it’s carrying a load, making the rig unusable by state standards. The town’s rescue truck has had oil and antifreeze mixing under its hood indiscriminately, and its transmission now needs repair, too.
Peru Fire Chief Jesse Pelkey said the firefighters avoid running either of these vehicles if they can — the engine can’t be on the road, following the state’s inspection, and the rescue truck is always a gamble.
In the interim, volunteers with emergency medical training have been responding to calls using their personal vehicles. Steven Wall, one of the department’s members with emergency medical training, always keeps a bag with potentially life-saving equipment in a compartment on the bed of his truck.
The volunteers have also strapped two ladders to the sides of the water tanker, one of the vehicles in better condition in their shop. The firefighters will need those if they respond to a chimney fire, Wall said, a common call for this time of year. But they’d be better served responding to it in the engine.
As is typical for a small town volunteer department, they’ve been making do. But they can’t do it all. They’ve been relying more on mutual aid services from Hinsdale and other nearby towns — adding precious minutes when a quick response could be vital, Pelkey said.
“Right now, with [the engine] not being usable, it puts us at a huge disadvantage,” said Logan Brooks, one of the department’s captains, and Carlton Brooks' brother. “It also is more stress on mutual aid towns to have to come to us, which is a long response time and a bigger risk for the residents of the town.”
Pelkey will be presenting the department’s case in front of the Select Board at 6 p.m. Tuesday, breaking down the equipment issues and how much it might cost to replace them. He hopes to get as many of the town’s residents there as possible to voice their opinions about the department’s future. The meeting will be at Town Hall, 3 East Main Road.
Finding replacement parts for the two vehicles, the engine from 2002 and the rescue truck from 1995, has been a nightmare. The engine’s manufacturer, American LaFrance, has gone out of business. Pelkey has been in constant contact with mechanics and vendors to try to get new materials, he said.
He’s been trying to get the brakes fixed on the engine since November. Similarly, when the rescue truck had a cracked windshield last year, it took four months to get a replacement pane.
Pelkey estimates that it would cost the town about $30,000 to fix each of the vehicles, though those figures were subject to change.
But a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity could make the repair options a moot point. Pelkey has found a new, fresh-off-the-line rescue pumper — a vehicle that would consolidate the department’s ability to respond to fires and medical calls and minimize the chance that they will need to make more repairs on equipment they might purchase second-hand.
Purchasing a used vehicle could present problems down the road, Pelkey said. The town purchased the engine about two years ago, with no idea that it would have braking problems. The current selections for second-hand vehicles on the market could offer more of the same.
The new vehicle is currently available for just over $600,000, Pelkey said, but the price will go up if the town waits until another is manufactured. It would also move the town’s timeline back by about two years waiting for it to be made available — if they moved on this new engine now, they could have it in May, Pelkey said.
The town’s usage of the new engine, based on their previous call volumes, would make it likely to last for decades, Pelkey said. The question, as he’ll pose it to the town, is simple.
“You want to put an eight-year Band-Aid on, or do you want a 30-year fix?” Pelkey said.
The need for responders is growing, however. Pelkey said the town’s call volumes have effectively doubled, jumping from 42 in 2021 to 85 last year. Since Jan. 1, the department has had 19 calls, putting it on pace to exceed that total by the end of 2023.
The new apparatus would also be used in mutual aid efforts to surrounding towns.
This would be the first brand-new fire engine purchased by the town since the department was established. Most of their engines thus far have been bought second-hand from other departments.
As far as Pelkey is concerned, it’s money well spent. Updating or repairing the equipment as needed is the only way to keep the department’s 12 volunteers safe.
“I want to know when my [volunteers] go into a fire, that I have done everything possible to have them protected to the fullest,” Pelkey said. “They do this for free … life safety is number one.”
It’s also about keeping their friends and neighbors safe, Logan Brooks said, which takes on a heightened meaning in a town like Peru. As Carlton Brooks said, it means something different when you hear an address from dispatch and know who lives there.
“For the small towns, it is a family thing,” Pelkey said. “It’s families helping families.”