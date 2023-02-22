With parts and labor scarce, no quick resolution to Peru's fire engine woes

PERU — Now is not a good time to need help from the town's only fire engine. And the near future doesn't sound promising, either.
At a Tuesday Select Board meeting, Peru Fire Chief Jesse Pelkey gave the town’s Select Board a gloomy report on equipment in need of repairs, including the town's only fire engine, a 2002 model whose faulty parking brake prevents it from passing state inspection. It was taken off road service last week when that information was presented to the board.
Bruce Cullett, a Select Board member, said the longer-term plan is to fix what the town has.
"If it's worked for 20 years, and we think it's fixable, to discard a perfectly good truck because it doesn’t have parking brakes just doesn’t make sense," Cullett said.
Pelkey sounded pessimistic about the fixable aspect, citing problems with both getting replacement parts and finding mechanics to do the work. Adding to the complications, the town’s fire engine is a 2002 American LaFrance model, and American LaFrance has gone out of business.
“Everything for those trucks has been obsolete,” Pelkey said.
The guidance the Board members gave Pelkey guarantees more delay: Get solid estimates, come back when you have them.
The recent repair woes have prompted Peru to rely on the nearby town of Hinsdale for mutual aid on fire calls, increasing response times in the interim.
Casey Hopkins, a volunteer with the department, expressed frustration with the board’s decision to prolong the process considering its importance. She has personal experience with needing emergency response: On Nov. 15, a car ran into her garage. Luckily, she was able to get a quick response from Pelkey and Deputy Fire Chief Dan Kaufman, so serious damage was avoided.
She looks at the hill where her house is situated now and wonders if the engine’s parking brake would hold.
“Emergencies don’t wait,” Hopkins said shortly after the meeting.
The meeting's 90 minute discussion produced a long litany of problems with fire-fighting vehicles. A recent inspection of the fire engine by a mechanic did not come up with a firm estimate of the repair cost, but led to the conclusion that reconstructing the engine’s brakes could be complex.
To fix the brakes on the engine probably would require new rotors, calipers, and pads for the system. Additionally, Pelkey said replacing the truck’s axles would be needed to keep them uniform with the replacement parts, totaling an estimate of about $30,000.
The difficulties with parts and costs, Pelkey said, led him and the volunteers to look at other options.
Pelkey prepared a presentation to discuss possibilities, including purchasing a used fire engine to replace the 2002 model. He also included a plan to purchase a new pumper tanker, which would consolidate the town’s use of both the engine and its rescue truck, a vehicle from 1995 with several problems, including oil and antifreeze mixing in its engine.
But the only thing on the agenda for the board’s meeting Tuesday was a discussion of the fire engine. Board members said that before the meeting, they had received little to no notice of the department’s proposal to buy a new pumper truck.
Furthermore, Select Board Chair Verne Leach and Cullett were both more interested in getting concrete numbers on how much it would cost to fix the current engine. All of the numbers presented thus far are estimates, and they want more to go on before they would decide to take anything out of service.
“We want to get [the engine] fixed,” Cullett said. “We want to get it back in service. I don’t think there’s any other choice than to get it back in service as quickly as possible.”
Justin Russell, the town’s Highway Superintendent, said he checked with Superior Spring and Manufacturing Co. in Cheshire, which he said may be able to get the necessary repair parts. But even if Superior Spring gets the parts, the company won’t touch the engine itself.
That’s been a persistent problem, Pelkey said. He has talked to as many local mechanics as he can, he said, and found very few willing to work on the engine. Many are short-staffed, he said. On top of that, now they have to try to get a fire engine with a questionable parking brake to another location.
Mike Nugai, a regional sales manager with Greenwood Emergency Vehicles, a dealer representing E-ONE, the firetruck manufacturer that made the pumper tanker Pelkey had proposed to purchase, explained to the board the liability risk taken on by mechanics if they modify parts for older trucks.
If the brakes on the repaired engine failed and someone were hurt after the vehicle was modified, the liability could get passed on to the mechanics, Nugai said.
Kaufman, the deputy chief, said that under standards from the National Fire Protection Association, fire engines that have been in use for 15 years should be in reserve status and those in use for 20 years should be in retired status, unless they are in good condition and can pass state inspections.
Brian Dewkett, the town’s former fire chief, told the board he thought that it was hasty to take that truck out of service, considering how recently the town acquired it and its relative well-being. The engine was bought two years ago for $75,000.
“I think the thought of replacing that truck is, as a taxpayer, disheartening,” Dewkett said. “I fought hard, I worked hard with you guys to make that deal happen when we did it. I thought the truck was a great truck for this town, I thought it was in great shape other than this parking issue … maybe we need to look into other mechanics.”
Some town residents in attendance pushed for a special town meeting to appropriate the funds for the new pumper tanker, but were advised that they’d have to get a petition to the town’s clerk. The outlook for such a meeting was also grim, considering its proximity to the town’s upcoming annual meeting, typically scheduled in June.