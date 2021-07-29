PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Housing Authority will begin quarterly bed bug treatments of every apartment at the Columbia Arms building after employees found bed bugs in the building's offices and a handful of apartments last month.
Members of the Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday during a meeting at the building to implement the treatments at a cost of $15,000, as well as purchase every Columbia Arms tenant a protective mattress cover at a cost of $3,000.
Columbia Arms is home to 91 low income and affordable housing units for elderly residents and residents with disabilities.
The board also approved the distribution of a bed bug fact sheet to every PHA resident.
"It's like whack-a-mole, you get ride of [the bugs] one place and they put up in another," Board Chair Mike McCarthy said. "As a board, I think all we can do is support [Housing Authority's] efforts the best we can, cheer you on and confirm that we want you to be aggressive and forward thinking about this problem."
Trouble began when employees reported to seeing two live bed bugs in the Columbia Arms administrative offices on June 30. The offices received the standard three pest treatments from Braman Pest Control and resolved the bug problem in that portion of the building.
But when the Housing Authority asked Braman to return on July 8 with a dog "specifically trained to sniff bed bugs," bugs were discovered in four additional apartments and a 10-foot section of one of the hallways.
Director of Maintenance Bill Schrade told the board in an email that it was his "professional opinion that the Pittsfield Housing Authority has done everything it can to control this issue at the Columbia Arms/main office."
He said that the bugs found most recently came from apartments that hadn't reported any issues or work orders to the PHA.
During the same meeting, the board heard an update on renovations to Rose Manor, the 153-unit affordable housing complex serving elderly residents and residents with disabilities.
The board approved change orders totaling almost $52,000 for the 17-building complex. Just over $33,000 is slotted for reprinting the renovation manual after an entire building was left off the plan. The addition of hand rails and an additional fill for one of the stairwells is estimated to cost $16,000.
Schade said the PHA will be splitting the cost of a $4,600 price increase for lumber for the build with the project's contractors, Bradley Architects. He said the price rose while the permit was delayed for seven to eight weeks with the city's building department.
"We're still under budget," Schrade said. "This is a rare case. This is the first time, even in my years at the North Adams Housing Authority, that we've seen such a spike and increase in costs that quickly."