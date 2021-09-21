PITTSFIELD — Renowned photographer Gregory Crewdson will be staging a series of photo shoots at multiple locations throughout the city this week.

Crewdson is known for his cinematic productions that place his themes of isolation and alienation within the Berkshires landscape in one photograph. He is director of graduate studies in photography at Yale University and has built a career on his Berkshires-based photography.

The first round of photo shoots will be filmed through Sunday and will include some road closures. Here’s a schedule and location of the upcoming photo shoots:

Wednesday, Sept. 22, to Thursday, Sept. 23: Mill Street (under the railroad bridge). A segment of Mill Street will be closed by Hawthorne Avenue through the 130 block from approximately 5 to 7 p.m. each day.

Friday, Sept. 24: Former Jim’s House of Shoes. The parking spaces and bike lane on that block of North Street, from Summer Street to Columbus Avenue, will be closed off from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The southbound lane of North Street will remain open.

Saturday, Sept. 25: Former Lach’s Lounge. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fenn Street will be closed at First Street to the city parking lot (the entrance closest to Fenn). Businesses in that block are aware of the filming and will remain open and accessible.

Sunday, Sept. 26: Fourth Street Bridge. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fourth Street will be closed from Lincoln Street to Silver Lake Boulevard.

The photo shoots are expected to continue through October. For more information, call 413-499-9322.