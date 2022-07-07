Pickleball fans can now play in Lenox on four new courts

LENOX — Pickleball, one of the region’s and nation’s fastest-growing recreational sports, now has a set of four newly built courts behind the Lenox Community Center at 65 Walker St.
Funded by the town and donors, the opening will be celebrated at a public event at 11 a.m. Saturday, said Darlene McCauley, director of the center and town recreation director.
Those attending will be invited to try the game with equipment and informal coaching offered by members of the Lenox Pickleball Association. Light refreshments will be provided.
The courts are adjacent to five recently renovated tennis courts through a donation by Piretti Sports Co. of Lenox.
The pickleball project was proposed by avid players Keith Belton and Blake and Felicity McClenahan.
“My vision for the courts took shape three years ago,” Belton said. “I started playing that year, part of a small but dedicated group of about two dozen in town.”
Approvals by the community center board and by annual town meeting voters in 2020 followed, including $158,000 in construction costs as endorsed by the Community Preservation Committee out of taxpayer-supported CPA funding reserves for open space and recreation.
Total project cost came to about $200,000, Belton said.
There are an estimated 1,000 players countywide, including the Pittsfield-based Berkshire Mountain Pickleball Association, with 300 members, and the Lenox association, which had 20 players in 2019 and now includes 200.
The game resembles tennis, as players use paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net on a badminton-sized court, 20 feet by 44 feet.
Nationwide, there are nearly five million players, according to the 2022 Sports & Fitness Industry Association, making it the fastest-growing multi-generational sport in the U.S., with up to one million new participants each year.
“The project has been a labor of love and a great public-private partnership, with funding coming from the town, the CPC, numerous private donors, and major contributions from Canyon Ranch Lenox and an anonymous donor,” Belton stated.
He also credited McCauley, Land Use Director and Town Planner Gwen Miller, Public Works Superintendent William Gop and Town Manager Christopher Ketchen for helping with the project’s planning and completion.
More information: Lenox Community Center at 413-637-5530 or at tinyurl.com/2rarfhuw