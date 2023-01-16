After a $70 million upgrade, this is life inside Pittsfield's wastewater plant. And why sewer bills jumped

PITTSFIELD — A $70 million upgrade of the Pittsfield Wastewater Treatment Plant is nearly complete, removing threats of fines from the federal government.

Over the course of the three-year project, crews of contractors worked through the pandemic to replace decades-old equipment, update monitoring systems and construct a new building at a plant that has guarded the boundary between Pittsfield’s sewage and the Housatonic River since 1902.

The result is a plant equipped with some of the latest technology used to remove and reduce nutrients in water and an overhaul of equipment used to separate water and sludge and make each byproduct usable for the community.

The final project cost came in between $69.5 million and $70.5 million — about $4 million under the expected bite.

The long-contested project was no small feat.

In 2008, the Environmental Protection Agency set new limits on what can be discharged into the Housatonic River. The plant couldn't meet the new standards limiting how much phosphorus it could put into the river.

For a decade, city leaders ignored the standards. Then in 2017, the EPA threatened to impose fines if the city continued to ignore them.

City officials tried fighting the standards in court — and lost. Council members tried delaying a vote authorizing the borrowing of $74 million to cover the cost of the project. Eventually the votes shifted and the council in 2018 authorized the borrowing, giving the city the green light to begin its work.

The Eagle asked the regional office of the EPA for a comment. The agency's response was pending Friday.

The project's impact on your sewer bill The Pittsfield plant upgrade was funded primarily through loans from the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust. The city's initial loans came with a 2 percent interest rate. When the project hit 85 percent complete, during fiscal year 2021, the state began issuing debt for the project — kicking off repayment for the loans, and increases in sewer fees. Matthew Kerwood, the city's finance director, said that over the course of the project, Pittsfield borrowed $67,268,398 from the trust. The debt portion of the treatment plant's costs grew between FY 2021 and FY 2022. In response, the city raised sewer rates to keep the fund afloat, as it pays off the project. Last March, the City Council approved water and sewer rates for FY 22 and FY 23. The sewer rate will increase 12 percent each year, in large part to cover the cost of the wastewater treatment upgrade. From FY21 to FY22, rates increased $29 for an annual sewer bill of $270.56 for one-toilet households. From FY22 to FY23, the rates are set to increase another $32.48, for an annual sewer bill of $303.04 for one-toilet households. Pittsfield charges an additional sewer fee for each additional toilet in a home. In FY 21, that fee was $120.80, in FY 22 it is $135.32 and in FY 23 it will be $151.56 per toilet. In 2020, the city created a wastewater management plan. In exchange, the state reduced the interest rate on the loan to zero percent. "The debt associated with this project is a big driver for the budget of the wastewater treatment system," Kerwood said. All the debt associated with the project is set to be paid off in 2051.

Upgrading a 27/4 operation in the middle of the pandemic was no easy lift. Ricardo Morales, the commissioner of public utilities and works, said the project has made for a “challenging past four years.”

“It’s tough,” Morales said. “Construction is disruptive on its own and we have a nonstop operation here. We’ve been working with the contractors, the crews and our operators to ensure that we can still operate everything in the way we need to.”

Carl Shaw, superintendent for the wastewater treatment plant, said the workload didn’t stop just because construction started.

“We still have to treat the water and meet our permit,” Shaw said. “There were times when we had to shut the facility down for eight hours so the contractor could do work.”

Shutting down the plant takes more than just flipping a switch. While crews added new steps to the treatment process and updated aging equipment, plant staff had to find space within the system to hold the ever-flowing wastewater.

Set off Holmes Road, the 120-acre tract of brick buildings and bubbling treatment tanks and pools sits at the lowest point in Pittsfield. Almost all of Pittsfield’s wastewater is able to flow downhill to the plant.

As residents go about their days, with a flush here and there, they send up to 12 million gallons of water pulsing into the wastewater treatment facility. The project worked to optimize how that waste and water is treated as it flows through the plant.

“The entire project hinges on the tertiary system,” Morales said, referring to the part of the process that pulls nitrogen and phosphorus from the water.

Sewage flows into the plant through the facility’s headgates, a barrier that helps filter out the menagerie of items that aren’t supposed to make it into the city’s sewer pipes. There’s the usual suspects: toys that took a swim in city pipes, tires, “flushable” wipes and once even a four-by-four fence post.

Shaw still has the half of a $100 bill that made its way to the headgates. Shaw's colleague Keith Bourassa, the chief wastewater plant operator, jokes it’s worth $50.

Once the wastewater enters, what's known as "primary treatment" separates denser materials from liquid. Between the primary process and a second step, the water is sped up and slowed down through a series of tanks allowing more and more dense material to filter out.

“That’s the primary clarifier, so that’s where we slow the water down even more so that we can settle out all of the organic solids and float all the organic floatables out of the water,” Shaw said.

Morales said that’s the basic principle of wastewater treatment, letting the water flow and settle for a time, letting denser material fall like glitter in a snowglobe. Clarifiers are an important part of this process — giving water a place to rest and the settling to happen.

Morales said the plant's clarifiers were one of the systems that had to be upgraded to get the plant running efficiently enough to add the new "tertiary" system.

That denser material is "dewatered" and the resulting material is mixed with new water and bacteria to further clean it. “The hardest workers are the bugs,” Shaw said, describing the organisms that eat “volatile” parts of the dense material.

The dense material is separated from the water and processed to create a dark soil. Five days a week, the facility fills a large open-topped truck with the soil to be picked up by Casella Organics.

The company uses what it takes from the plant to condition and fertilize land in neighboring states, saving the city money on hauling the byproduct to a landfill or incinerator, Shaw said.

Another key byproduct of the process is biogas. Shaw said that when the facility is running at full capacity, it creates between 60,000 and 70,000 cubic feet of biogas a day. The facility uses the biogas to create thermal energy and heat for the facilities.

Shaw and Morales said the department is looking into putting in a system that would convert the biogas into electric power. He said if that system was in place, the facility could probably run two 65 kilowatt microturbines of the gas the property is already producing.

“It’ll represent savings,” Morales said.

“I don’t want to pay for fuel if I can use my own that I’m making for free,” Shaw added.

For much of the facility’s existence these first two processes were the extent of treatment. Over the last 30 years or so, wastewater facilities have been embarking on a third wave of treatment, which Morales says is the most advanced form of treatment to date.

This third process focuses on creating high quality water by drawing nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen from the water. And it’s in this area that Pittsfield has made the greatest addition to its treatment plant.

As part of the project, a new building was constructed to house a new proprietary process. It draws out phosphate from the water.

In this building, operators add a “metal salt” to wastewater that’s already been purged of the traditional solids. The salt combines with phosphorus in the water.

The operators are then able to add magnetite — basically iron filings — to latch onto the salt and pull the phosphorus to the bottoms of massive tanks inside the new building. The water that remains meets the EPA’s phosphorus standards.

“Believe it or not, we’re taking it to a lower phosphate number than what’s naturally already in the river,” Shaw said. He noted that the Housatonic River normally has about 0.2 milligrams per liter of phosphorus and the water coming from the treatment facility contains about 0.1 milligrams per liter or lower of the substance.

Breaking down the $70M cost Ricardo Morales, Pittsfield's commissioner for utilities and public works, said almost all of the expenses for the wastewater treatment plant have been billed out. Morales said the city spent $54 million for the construction of the new tertiary treatment building and upgrades to the aging plant equipment. Between $8 million and $10 million was spent on construction administration, project management and engineering. The project had about $6 million in change orders — times when the cost of a material or scope of the work changed and thus changed the price of that part of the project. Morales said that number is normal for this type of project. "With an aging infrastructure and facility we have unforeseen conditions that occur," Morales said. "We had some things that came up that may not have been part of the original design but it made sense to add some parts so that they can work better in the system as a whole." Morales said total project costs came to about $70 million.

Shaw and Morales said that as much as the EPA standards presented a challenge for the city — forcing a major upgrade of the treatment plant all at once — it has had its rewards.

“Definitely all of these things have impacts that are positive for our community,” Morales said.

Shaw said there’s no doubt the quality of the water coming out of the facility has improved.

“If you saw the water coming into the facility versus the water that leaves the facility, you wouldn’t believe the difference,” Shaw said. “You could actually take our effluent and a glass of water and put them side by side and you wouldn’t be able to tell by your eye which is which.”

And in a facility that must run non-stop, equipment upgrades are always needed. Shaw said that wastewater equipment typically lasts between 25 and 35 years and that many of the upgrades came to parts of the facility that dated back to the 70s.

The EPA added new nitrogen standards in 2020. Morales said much of the work the project accomplished has put the facility within range of those standards. He said work over the next few months, as the department optimizes its new equipment and processes, will show whether the plant has met the mark.

“We’re optimistic at the moment,” Morales said.