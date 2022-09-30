PITTSFIELD – A video of a motor vehicle accident in Pittsfield that knocked down a traffic light and damaged another car has gone viral, led on by a TikTok clip with over 133,000 plays as of Friday.
The video shows the unidentified driver of a training car used by Dave’s Driving School cutting a left turn onto Fourth Street from Fenn Street too short and side-swiping another vehicle.
That wouldn't have been enough for TikTok notoriety.
There was more. The driver then tries to enter a nearby parking lot and plows head-on into a pole-mounted traffic light, sending it down onto the top of the sedan and then into the street.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Fenn and Fourth streets on Sept. 22 around 12:55 p.m., according to press logs from the Pittsfield Police Department.
Lisa Houghtling, the cook at nearby Cim’s Tavern, said that the traffic light across the street was replaced within one day of the accident. Onlookers from the tavern, which is on the corner of Fenn Street, saw the event unfold.
Dave's Driving School could not be reached for comment.