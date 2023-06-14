Have an experience or idea about housing needs in the city? The Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust is holding a listening session

PITTSFIELD — Community members are invited to share their thoughts about the city’s housing needs during a listening session next week.

The Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust is hosting the session at 6 p.m. June 21 at Conte Community School, 200 West Union St. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss their own experiences with housing in the city, the needs they see, and their ideas for how to improve affordable housing.

The seven-member trust was formed last fall with the mission of creating and preserving affordable housing opportunities that will benefit low and moderate-income households and community housing.

Mayor Linda Tyer directed $500,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds into the trust at its creation. The City Council on Tuesday voted to approve the allocation of another $150,000 to the trust from this year’s Community Preservation Act money.

Interested residents are encouraged to RSVP for the event at 413-499-9368 or 413-442-3181, as child care and light refreshments will be available for attendees. Spanish translation services also will be available.

Any residents that are unable to attend the session can email their comments and suggestions to Community Development Director Justine Dodds at jdodds@cityofpittsfield.org or mail them to the Pittsfield Department of Community Development, City Hall, 70 Allen St., Room 205, Pittsfield, MA.

Comments may also be sent to 413-499-9358 or by TTY at 413-499-9340.