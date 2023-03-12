Pittsfield and sister city Ballina, Ireland have become a "real family" residents say at 25th anniversary of their union

PITTSFIELD — When a group of Pittsfield residents sat down with the three Irishmen in the old Crowne Plaza hotel in 1998, sparks flew.

“It was just chemistry,” Anne Gagnon, of the group of Pittsfield residents said.

It was the start of a relationship that would span hundreds of air miles, two decades and countless exchanges and friendships— interweaving the cities of Pittsfield and Ballina of County Mayo, Ireland.

The city in the northwest corner of Ireland and south of Killala Bay bonded with Pittsfield over their strong character and independence, members of the sister city committee said.

On Friday, over gifts of whiskey and a plate of cookies, representatives from Pittsfield and Ballina gathered once more to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the cities’ union.

On the Pittsfield side, the crowd — dressed mostly in green — included members of Pittsfield’s Irish Sister City Committee, city staff, Mayor Linda Tyer and state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier. Ballina was represented by incoming mayor and councilor Michael Loftus, director of services for Mayo County Council Thomas Gilligan and Willie Nolan, a two-time mayor and member of the Ballina Sister City Committee.

Officials said of all the relationships forged by Pittsfield and cities across the globe, the one with Ballina is perhaps the strongest. It was also made almost entirely by chance.

In 1997, Gagnon was approached and asked to help find a suitable sister city in Ireland in honor of the city’s large contingent of Irish-Americans. At the time, Pittsfield was a sister city to cities in South Korea, Germany and Italy.

The search process was extensive. Gagnon and other early members of what would become the Irish Sister City Committee traveled to the Irish consulate in Boston to get a list of potential matches. Gagnon then spent a November trip to Ireland traveling around the country visiting prospective “twin” cities as the Irish call it.

When she returned to Pittsfield, a letter from Ballina was waiting for her.

“No sooner did I get back home and there was a letter from their town clerk or city clerk that they were extremely interested in [becoming a sister city],” Gagnon said.

Gagnon said she thinks that it was the late John E. Callaghan, a longtime sports broadcaster and radio host in Berkshire County, who had connections with a town near Ballina.

“Through that grapevine it got back to the people in Ballina that we want [a sister city],” Gagnon said.

By January of 1998, a delegation led by then-Ballina Mayor Terry McCole, councilor Gerry Moore and city engineer Ed Munnelly, were sitting in downtown Pittsfield at the old Crowne Plaza Hotel. Gagnon, who represented Pittsfield along with her late husband, Bob, and Dan Dillon, said the two sides instantly clicked.

“You could imagine all the things we were thinking about, wondering who these people were coming to check us out, but it was instant chemistry between us,” Gagnon said.

The relationship was cemented in March during a visit in which then-Mayor Gerry Doyle was presented with a china plate embossed with a River Moy salmon and Doyle gifted McCole with the key to the city.

The relationship is more than just handshakes and ceremonies. In 1999, The Eagle joined a group of about 35 Pittsfield residents on the first official visit to Ballina. It kicked off yearly visits, paused only during the pandemic, to Pittsfield in March and Ballina in July in time for their annual salmon festival.

Youth basketball teams came from Ballina to visit their American counterparts in the early 2000s. In 2000, the Moy Singers traveled from Ballina to perform at Tanglewood with the Berkshire Concert Choir.

“The fact that is 25 years is a testament to the twinning with Pittsfield and the connection that we have with the city,” Loftus said Friday. “Anything that stays and lasts 25 years just shows you there’s [been effort made] on both parties to actually do that.”

There’s a feeling of homecoming or reunion when the delegations get together. Loftus hugs longtime Facebook friends in the hallway at City Hall and jokes and jabs are made back and forth from the podium with the Ballina delegation during the Friday reception.

While the Ballina delegation will be shown the best Pittsfield has to offer, dining at Patrick’s Pub and drinking a pint at Hot Plate Brewery, there’s an intimacy to the visit. The delegation will also dine at Gagnon’s house.

“We’re really a real family of people,” Gagnon said. “They love to come here for this and our people like to travel there too.”

“The connections are over and back which is lovely,” Loftus said.