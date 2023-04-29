Pittsfield celebrates Arbor Day with a Springside Park tree planting ceremony

Pittsfield City Council President Peter Marchetti and Pittsfield’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath disperse the final shovels of mulch around a freshly planted red oak tree during an Arbor Day celebration at Springside Park on Friday.
Pittsfield’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath invites attendees to join him for the planting of a young red oak tree during an Arbor Day celebration at Springside Park on Friday.
PITTSFIELD — Beneath the shade of Springside Park's urban canopy, a group of residents, city officials, environmentalists and landscape designers gathered to celebrate Pittsfield's 29th Arbor Day celebration.
After a series of speeches, marking the park's history as the city's backyard and a protected spot of nature off of downtown and proclaiming the multi-faceted values of tress to a community, the celebrants gathered around the park's newest addition: A northern red oak planted Thursday in preparation for the holiday.
The tree was donated by the Conway School of Landscape Design, a highly selective graduate program based in Northampton, in honor of the school's 50th anniversary and close relationship with Pittsfield and other Berkshire communities. The oak stands thin and green in a grassy field to the east of the Springside House.
Jim McGrath, the city's park, open space and natural resource manager, said that as the oak grows over the next 20 years, in the shadow of the stately historic home, it will pay dividends to the community that nurtures it.
Reading off of a tree benefits calculator, McGrath said that the young tree is expected to capture nearly 250 pounds of carbon and avoid 484 gallons of runoff over the next two decades.
"There is a real true dollar value to the trees as much as there is the aesthetic value and all of the other ecological values that the trees provide," McGrath said.
The manager marked the planting and the history of preservation, conservation and restoration at Springside Park as part of the guiding ethos of the city and his department.
"While there's more work to be done here and across our park system in the city, we seem to have found a formula that works," McGrath said. "Honor the history, protect the land and celebrate the people."
"We'll keep at it for sure because together we can continue to make a difference," McGrath added.
