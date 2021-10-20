Take a look at Pittsfield's plan to spend $5.64 million in federal rescue act money. And that's only the start

PITTSFIELD — Officials now know how they'd like to spend $5.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money: Infrastructure projects that improve public health in city buildings, two new public health positions and support for daycare programs, the Fenn Street Shelter and another round of grants for homeowner projects.

Mayor Linda Tyer presented the first set of plans for use of the $20.3 million in federal coronavirus aid that's already in city coffers in a closed press conference Wednesday afternoon. The city is to receive about $40.6 million in all over the next two years.

Quote The projects would allocate about $3 million to public health efforts; $1.6 million to healthy childhood, housing and neighborhood projects; $620,000 to water and sewer projects and about $340,000 to tourism and cultural goals.

The projects were unveiled along with the names of the members of the mayor's ARPA Advisory Council.

The residents who will serve on the council are A.J. Enchill, Rev. Joel Huntington, Sheila Irvin, Dr. Alan Kulberg, City Council President Peter Marchetti, Ellen Spear, Kamaar Taliaferro, Dubois Thomas and Brett Westbrook.

Tyer said the council held its first meeting Oct. 14 and received a presentation about the basics of the federal coronavirus program and the proposed spending projects created by the mayor's internal team: Community Development Director Deanna Ruffer, Finance Director Matthew Kerwood, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales, Director of Administrative Services Roberta McCulloch-Dews and the Mayor's Executive Assistant Catherine Van Bramer.

Tyer said she expects the council will meet weekly at least through the end of the year. The mayor said that the advisory council meetings will not be accessible to the public or televised.

"I think it's essential that that experience of serving on the advisory council is honored in a way that allows them to be honest and forthright with us about what they're seeing, without being worried that they're being watched and questioned," Tyer said. "It's really important to me that space is honored in a way that builds trust ... so I think — for now — I think we're going to keep it a sacred space for us to work together."

Tyer said the council "was comfortable that we should proceed" with the proposed projects. Ruffer added that the group "developed a really robust understanding of why we as the administration would put forward" these projects.

Here's the list of proposed projects by category:

Public Health

The city hopes to use a portion of the funds to fill two new positions focused on public health: a Community Health Outreach Coordinator and a Public Health Data Analyst.

The rest of the proposed public health spending centers around improvements to make city schools and fire stations "post pandemic healthy," according to Tyer. The projects would include window and heating and cooling system upgrades in the fire stations and heating and ventilation updates to Pittsfield High School, Reid Middle School and Crosby Elementary School.

Healthy Childhoods, Housing and Social Determinates of Health

Officials said that repeated requests from residents in community forums for more childcare solutions is driving their proposal to invest in a YMCA daycare upgrade and expansion.

Housing stability was another common request from residents, aligning with the city's desire to use a portion of the federal money to fill a funding gap for renovations of the Fenn Street Shelter.

The mayor said she'd also like to institute another round of the At Home in Pittsfield project, which helps cover the cost for residents to invest in exterior home improvements.

The Morningside and West Side neighborhoods meet federal rules for additional supports from the ARPA money. Officials said their first project in these neighborhoods would be to upgrade neighborhood sidewalks.

Infrastructure

The first infrastructure project proposed is for repairs and upgrades to the city's Ashley Water Treatment Plant in Dalton and a nearby dam.

Negative Economic Impacts

City officials said they want to help remind tourists of all Pittsfield's cultural institutions have to offer. To do this, they're proposing an extensive marketing campaign in partnership with tourism and cultural businesses in the city.

Tyer said the city is also looking to replicate a successful North Adams program called Assets for Artists which would help support self-employed artists. That program would run in tandem with the city's plans to work with Roots Rising on a job training program.