LENOX — A $14 million project that would relocate Pittsfield’s Berkshire Audi, BMW and VW dealerships to a commercially zoned area on Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20) may have hit a slight speed bump.

During a recent zoning board public hearing on the project — attended by about 45 residents on Zoom and in-person at Town Hall — Lenox attorney Jeffrey Lynch of Lynch Scrimo made a case for the plan proposed by the McGee Automotive Family. He described it as low-impact, consistent with zoning requirements and beneficial to the community.

But a number of the residents of the surrounding neighborhood expressed opposition to the plan, citing the impact on traffic on adjacent New Lenox Road and their property values.

The regional chain based in Hanover is requesting multiple special permits and site plan approval for the project. It seeks to bring new jobs and economic benefits to the town, while also cleaning up environmental issues along Yokun Brook at the rear of the property, Lynch told the Zoning Board of Appeals members.

The zoning board will resume discussion of the proposal at 7 p.m. March 15. The Lenox Conservation Commission, which next meets Feb. 18, also would need to approve the project.

A recent state Department of Transportation ruling requires that access driveways from the dealerships to New Lenox Road must remain open, contrary to McGee’s initial plan to close that driveway in response to neighborhood concerns.

For safety reasons, the state will mandate that departing vehicles avoid left turns onto the state highway, instead using the New Lenox Road exit to access the highway intersection’s traffic signal. Two curb cuts from the highway will serve incoming vehicles and exiting motorists who want to turn right, heading northbound.

But Elisabeth C. Goodman of Cain Hibbard & Myers in Pittsfield, representing the Rolling Hills condo board, voiced concerns about the state requirement’s traffic impact on the adjacent residential area. She contended that MassDOT can’t impose access requirements on local roads.

With 20 out of 24 letters received by the board opposing the project, ZBA Chairman Robert Fuster Jr. noted residents’ anxiety about the potential impact on residential property values.

The project at the site of Different Drummers Kitchen — whose owner has offered the property for sale — and several unoccupied residences, includes a town-approved demolition of the retail building and six other structures, including a garage off Pittsfield Road and a residential home on New Lenox Road within the commercial zone.

Two separate buildings would house Audi/VW and BMW with a service facility and 139 parking spaces for customers and to display inventory.

Lynch touted the project as consistent with goals outlined by the town’s master plan, adopted in June 2021, which promotes greater density and large commercial uses, including automotive sales and service, big-box stores, drive-thrus and other retail establishments within the primary commercial corridor.

After acknowledging that the proposed site is in the very small primary commercial zone and that the scale of the project requires change that people aren’t used to, board member Kimberly Duval commented that “it’s a [commercial] district and it’s going to change; that’s how things go.”

She also complimented the detailed presentation by Lynch and the dealership’s team.

“I’m very happy to see the amount of community engagement you’ve had on this project from a long time ago and the amount of information you’ve shared,” Duval said.

McGee plans to employ about 44 full-time and several part-time employees, said dealership manager Tim Clark.

“We’re offering to the town an excellent workforce, highly trained technicians, sales representatives and business managers,” Lynch said. Many are younger, tech-based professionals who may become town residents, increasing the tax base and adding students to the public schools, he added.