PITTSFIELD — Interprint will get a break on an estimated $482,841 in property taxes over the next 10 years thanks to a tax increment finance agreement approved by the City Council on Tuesday night.
The company is embarking on a nearly $28 million expansion of its Pittsfield plant, increasing its facilities space on Route 41 by 57,000 square feet and adding 20 new jobs over the next three years.
It’s an undertaking that’s been supported by the city’s Red Carpet economic development team as well as state officials, who awarded the company $300,000 in state tax credits as part of the state’s Economic Development Incentive Program in September.
Over the next three years the company will purchase three new printing machines — presses capable of printing on paper and vinyl film — and expand its facilities to house the new machines and create additional warehouse space.
The expansion is intended to give Interprint a competitive edge in the luxury vinyl tile market — tile that is used to create the vinyl flooring that’s often used in kitchens, bathrooms and basements.
The company currently supplies about 2.7 percent of the United States market for luxury vinyl tile, but hopes to become the leading domestic supplier of the product.
Bill Hines Jr., the co-managing director of Interprint, told the council’s finance subcommittee earlier this month that Interprint had been considering building a new facility in Georgia. Hines said Georgia is the “flooring capital of the country” for the luxury vinyl business and that the state had offered the company “incredible incentives from a tax standpoint and property standpoint.”
Hines said ultimately the city’s economic development team “did a really good job also committing to us that we’re part of Pittsfield and they’re part of Interprint and we’ll go through this together.”
“We’re looking to stay in Pittsfield for a long time,” Hines added. “There’s no getting us out of here once we do this, that’s for sure.”
It’s a commitment the City Council reaffirmed Tuesday night with the quick decision to enter into a tax agreement with the company.
“I’m just amazed at what you’ve done in this community and how you’ve helped us with jobs and maintain growth within our community for all these years,” Councilor Athony Maffuccio said before he and nine other councilors approved the tax agreement. Councilor Patrick Kavey abstained from the vote.
The terms of the tax agreement allow Interprint to continue paying property taxes at the current assessed property value — about $5.58 million — over the next two years as the construction phase of the project kicks off. Over the next eight years of the agreement, Interprint would slowly increase the percentage of property taxes it pays on the value increase brought to the facility through the expansion.
The facility’s property taxes for fiscal year 2024 would be about $229,000. During the course of the agreement, Interprint is expected to pay nearly $2.8 million in property taxes.
Hines has said that Interprint plans to break ground on the expansion in November and has a tentative finish date of October of next year. The first of the new machines is set to arrive at the plant in February.