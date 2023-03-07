Pittsfield is chipping away at its list of blighted properties. Here are the next 5 houses set for demolition

PITTSFIELD — The list of burned out and blighted properties in Pittsfield is about to get a little shorter in the coming weeks.
Contractors are preparing to tear down two turn-of-the-century homes on the city’s demolition list. Health Department Director Andy Cambi told the Board of Health during a meeting last week that the remains of a single-family home at 112 Appleton Ave. and a multi-family home at 224 Francis Ave. will have a date with a wrecking ball in the next month and a half.
It’s a conclusion for these homes that’s been years in the making.
Health department officials have previously told the Board of Health that complaints from neighbors to the Francis Avenue property have been rolling in since 2008. The Appleton Avenue property has been boarded up and considered for demolition since it burned in a fire in 2018.
As the homes come down, three more properties will take their place on the city’s list of buildings to demolish.
The Board of Health unanimously approved the demolition of 11 and 43 Vivian Ave. and 16 Von Nida Ave. — a property neighbors have taken to calling the "Monster House."
Safety and sanitation concerns at the three lots propelled the homes up a list of 75 homes the city is considering for demolition. Cambi said in an email to The Berkshire Eagle last week that buildings typically sit for two to three years in condemnation status before the department comes to the board with a request for demolition.
Here’s what’s happening at each of the properties set to be demolished:
112 Appleton Ave.
Not far from the corner of East Housatonic Street, 112 Appleton Ave. sits behind a stately tree. The home, built in the 1890s, stood tall for more than 120 years before its owner Phillip J. Jordan — in the middle of a mental health crisis — set it alight.
The fate of the home came before both the Historical Commission and the Board of Health. The board voted to demolish the home in 2021 and the commission gave its approval to the move in August.
Documents provided to the Historical Commission list a history of complaints with the building dating back to the fire. A memo on the building said that the city received “complaints from neighbors about squatter activity and the property not being secured.”
The memo continues to say that the building is uninhabitable, lacking electricity, water and heat and that the owners haven’t been able to meet the code enforcement officer’s request to secure and maintain the property.
“The house continues to deteriorate and has become a safety concern and threat to the neighborhood,” the document concludes.
Health department officials told The Berkshire Eagle that they’re currently working to bait and trap any rodents at the property and then the building will come down later this month or early in April.
224 Francis Ave.
Hidden behind A Thing or Two Variety store on Linden, 224 Francis Ave. has slowly fallen into disarray over two decades.
In November of last year, health department staff told the board that complaints about the state of the property started in March 2008. Complaints ebbed and flowed over the years until the department issued a public health and safety violation notice in September 2016.
Staff reportedly made several attempts between 2016 and 2018 to contact the owner, Brian Goines, of the multifamily home. In 2018 the board issued an order of condemnation. Goines passed away in October 2020.
Andrew Gagnon, the city’s senior code enforcement officer, told The Eagle on Monday that for a time it seemed like a nephew of Goines might be interested in fixing up the property. The Board of Health unanimously issued a demolition order in 2021, but assured the owner that no tear down would happen for a couple years.
Those years came and went and the state property remained unchanged. Gagnon said in a conference call with the nephew last month that it appeared the potential heir had accepted the property was coming down.
Health department officials told The Berkshire Eagle that they’re currently working to bait and trap any rodents at the property and then the building will come down later this month or early in April.
16 Von Nida Ave.
In the meeting with the Board of Health last week, Gagnon said of all the properties on the agenda, 16 Von Nida Ave. was the clearest cut situation.
“It appears to be a lost cause,” Gagnon said at the meeting.
In the early hours of May 13, 2021, the single family home owned by Stephen Furey went up in flames. Fire crews from Lanesborough, Dalton and Pittsfield fire departments battled the fire for an hour before it was extinguished.
What was left was a scorched shell of the original structure.
Furey passed away a few weeks after the fire and no heirs stepped forward to claim the home that officials say was “a total loss.”
City documents say the first complaint about the property came in February of last year, prompting a visit from Health Department staff. An inspection of the building found it to be “structurally unsound” Gagnon said.
The department issued an order of condemnation the day after inspecting the property, placing it on the list of homes to be considered for demolition.
Gagnon said in the months since the fire the property has become a site for illegal dumping — primarily mattresses.
Cambi told the Eagle in an email last week that 16 Von Nida Ave. will either be demolished in fiscal year 2024 as funds become available in the city’s budget for the tear down.
43 Vivian Ave.
The 1900s era home on a hill on Vivian Avenue has held “condemned” status for nearly a decade.
The home’s owner, Ethel Hornyak, died in 2001. The city seized the vacant property in 2013 for nonpayment of taxes. The home was condemned soon after. A 2021 land court case filed by the city to gain ownership of the property is still pending in court.
A property history created by the Health Department shows how the house continued to deteriorate bit by bit every year.
In 2014, the basement flooded due to a leaking pipe. In 2016, the city fire inspector stopped by in response to complaints of tall grass growing on the property. The highway department soon followed to mow the lawn.
In 2018, the health inspector recorded the porch was collapsing. As the visible signs of the home’s emptiness became more apparent, vandalism and illegal dumping started in late 2018. A boat was dumped on the trailer in 2021 only to be towed away four months later by the owner.
The highway department has made annual visits to mow the property since 2018, placing jersey barriers in the driveway last year to dissuade vandals at the health department’s request.
“This is a property that just seems to keep coming up,” Gagnon told the board last week. “And the neighbors are very vocal about this issue.”
Board of Health Chair Bobbie Orsi said it was clear that the property posed a safety concern and ultimately voted with the rest of the board to approve the demolition of the home. Though not before remarking on her dismay that something else hadn’t happened with the home.
“You hate to tear down houses when there are so many people that need them,” Orsi said. “It’s unfortunate that it was on the condemned list for so long, but that’s probably another issue.”
Gagnon said the city will be taking possession of the property, and three others on Vivian Avenue, as the Land Court case concludes. He said “we prefer for homes to be rehabilitated … but [these lots] might be more attractive to new development if that building is down.”
11 Vivian Ave.
Just down the road from 43 Vivian sits 11 Vivian, a property health department officials believe has been abandoned and left to sit by its owners.
Gagnon said the department has been trying to get in contact with Bruce Frechette and Debra Phillips since April 2019 when the board approved the condemnation of the property.
Inspections showed that the home lacked electricity, water and power and the roof and exterior siding were in disrepair. In 2013, neighbors of the building reached out to the city to complain about rats living on the lot.
The property has become overgrown while certified letters to the owners go unanswered.
“We’re waiting to hear if they’re going to be responsive to this [order to demolition] and take action,” Gagnon said Monday. “It’s been a couple years of trying to get in touch with these folks and it’s all silent.”
The code enforcement officer said the property “isn’t unsalvageable” and it could be saved if the right developer came in and fixed it up.
Gagnon said as it stands the property is slated for the wrecking ball in fiscal year 2025.