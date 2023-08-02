Pittsfield Board of Health wants the City Council to allow spraying to control mosquitos to combat West Nile virus

PITTSFIELD — Members of the city’s Board of Health expressed frustration on Wednesday that they are powerless to take action to protect residents from the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses.
During a meeting of the board on Wednesday, members said that despite having two documented cases of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in recent weeks, they feel like their “hands have been tied” by the City Council, which voted in 2021 to stop allowing truck-mounted spraying to control mosquitoes.
Chris Horton, director of the Berkshire Mosquito Control Project, told the board that flooding in mid-July had only made it more difficult for the group to keep the summer mosquito population in check. Rainwater flooded the Housatonic River, taking it out of its banks and providing the perfect environment for a large hatch of mosquitoes.
“We’re still doing larval control everywhere but when the river flooded that was — we couldn’t even have access to the [area] and the mosquitoes were already coming off,” Horton said. “The water was too deep to even go through and put the larvicide in.”
Surveillance samples collected by the group have detected mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus near Wahconah Park and near Elm and Williams streets.
The boom of bugs hasn’t gone unnoticed by residents. Horton said complaint calls to the BMCP started to really kick off on Monday.
The director’s update to the board was specifically timed. Horton said Pittsfield’s has a brief window where he feels the city can get ahead of the fight against the spread of West Nile virus.
Right now the newly hatched mosquitoes are feasting on — among other organisms — birds. A mosquito typically becomes infected by West Nile virus when it bites an infected bird.
“Adult [mosquito] control is the method we use to break that situation up and reduce the amplification of the virus,” Horton told the board.
He said he’s “apprehensive” because at the moment the council's 2021 vote is still barring him and his staff from performing adult control — targeted spraying of mosquitoes.
The move overrode plans that were put in place by the Board of Health in 2018 to create specific criteria that would trigger a spraying operation.
The 2018 plans set out specific parameters that would prompt the Berkshire Mosquito Control Project to return to the board and request permission to spray. Among those possible parameters was when city traps caught 75 Culex pipiens — what Horton calls the permanent resident mosquito breed in Pittsfield — after a positive virus sample identification.
On Wednesday, Horton said the city had met that parameter as well as one other around flooding that would have prompted a request to spray.
Board members defended the thought and intention that was put into forming the original 2018 mosquito control plan.
“I think it’s based on good science and reasonable scientific concern,” Dr. Jeffrey A. Leppo said. “What I’m worried about is if there is an outbreak on the human side — then it’s too late.”
“This is all set up to avoid dealing with the castrophe of an [Eastern equine encephalitis virus] or West Nile virus outbreak in the population which would be horrendous and actually can be fatal,” Leppo added.
The board voted unanimously to have Health Department Director Andy Cambi draft a letter on behalf of the Board of Health and the department to the City Council. The letter will ask that the council schedule a meeting to discuss the mosquito control project and the board plans to recommend the implementation of the original mosquito control plan.
“I mean the adult control [spraying] is the tool to limit the amplification of the virus,” Horton said. He cautioned that it was a guarantee fix, the environmental factors could continue to allow the mosquito population to flourish. But he said that in his opinion, “not using the tool, it’s almost certainly going in the wrong direction."