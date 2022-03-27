PITTSFIELD — The City Council and School Committee each have voted to endorse a November ballot question that would raise funds for education and transportation through an income surtax on top earners.
Under the proposal known as the Fair Share Amendment, Massachusetts residents making over $1 million in annual income would pay an additional 4 percent in taxes on income above $1 million. The state income tax rate is 5 percent, so those individuals — roughly 21,000 taxpayers or 0.6 percent of Massachusetts residents, a January report estimated — would pay 5 percent in taxes on the first $1 million and 9 percent on income above that threshold.
The Berkshire Fair Share Committee has visited select boards, school committees and Democratic committees across the county to raise awareness of the ballot initiative. Unions, faith groups and other community organizations are leading the statewide campaign.
Frank Farkas, a member of the local committee, told the Pittsfield City Council on Tuesday that the ballot initiative provides a “golden opportunity” to support local schools, bring down tuition in community colleges and improve public transportation.
City Council Vice President Pete White said that he supports the initiative as a way to bring in revenue beyond property taxes or local fees.
“This is a way we can bring in more money for education, for infrastructure, for transportation without directly taxing most of our citizens,” White said.
Ward 2 City Councilor Charles Kronick was the only member to vote against the resolution, questioning whether it was fair, necessary or beneficial to the Berkshires.
“Are we going to start targeting individual groups of people when maybe the real, the fundamental problem is not answered?” Kronick said. “The question remains open: Is the state not able to pay for its bridges? Is it unable to pay for its schools? Is it really lacking this money? Or is it that they’re asking for more money for these institutions? The schools keep asking, they want another 5 percent in the budget this year, notwithstanding we just lost how many percentage points in enrollment?”