Pittsfield police don't wear body cameras due to a legal concern. More than 100 departments in Massachusetts figured this out

Millions of state, federal and private dollars flow into Massachusetts police departments to equip officers with body cameras. The Eagle has identified over 100 departments that use body cameras or plan to.
The Pittsfield Police Department is not yet one of them.
This week, members of the City Council voted unanimously to support having city officers wear the devices — a recommendation to the city's mayor and police chief that came six weeks after a Pittsfield officer shot and killed Miguel Estrella.