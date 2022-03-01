Downtown Pittsfield landmarks will light up in blue and white in solidarity with Ukraine

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield landmarks will light up in blue and yellow — those are the colors of the Ukrainian flag — in a show of solidarity as the nation continues to fight off an invasion from Russia.

The exteriors of City Hall, 100 North St., Barrington Stage Company, the Colonial Theatre, Crawford Square, the Shipton Building, and Persip and Sottile parks will be illuminated "as a testament to the Ukrainian people’s humanity and their unrelenting fight for their country," according to a news release issued Tuesday by the office of Mayor Linda Tyer.

"We bear witness to the indomitable strength, courage, and resolve of the Ukrainian people who refuse to give up their country without a fight," Tyer said. "Their tenacious resolve stands as a glimmer of hope in the midst of unspeakable horror unfolding in real-time.

"This spark of light symbolizes a hope that cannot be extinguished."

The mayor's statement came as national and international news broadcasts reported that satellite images showed a Russian invasion force 40 miles long nearing the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United Nations has documented more than 536 civilian causalities, including 13 children.

"These unjust acts of war reflect the very worst of humanity, leaving a trail of devastation that will reverberate long after the invasion is over," Tyer said.