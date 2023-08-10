Pittsfield's Charter Review Committee held its first meeting on its two-year quest to update the city's guiding document

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Should individual city councilors hold the power to hit stop on council business by simply voicing charter objection?

That's among the issues that will be taken up by the city’s new Charter Review Committee.

The seven-member committee met for the first time this week, laying the groundwork for the first systematic review of the charter since its revision in 2013.

Over the next two years, the committee will review the charter — a document City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta described as Pittsfield’s “constitution” and the “backbone of how the city operates” — and recommend to the City Council any changes it deems necessary.

Any recommendation on changes to the charter have to be approved by a two-thirds vote of the council and approved by the mayor before they are put to a vote in a citywide election.

“It’s intended, as most constitutions are, to be more or less stable, to be reviewed as necessary, but not to be reviewed and changed very easily,” Pagnotta added.

Meet the committee The seven-member Charter Review Committee was appointed by Mayor Linda Tyer in July. The members include: • Yamila Badui, Taconic High School Spanish teacher • Leah Reed, social worker and member of the Women of Color Giving Circle • *Catherine VanBramer, the city’s director of administrative services • Brendan Sheran, Pittsfield High School vice principal of teaching and learning • Bill Travis, former Pittsfield schools superintendent • *Michael McCarthy, former city solicitor • Dina Lampiasi, Ward X city councilor *VanBramer and McCarthy were both affiliated with the group that preceded this one — the Pittsfield Charter Review Study Committee that convened in 2012 and conducted the first comprehensive overhaul of the charter since 1932. McCarthy served as a member of that group and VanBramer was the clerk.

Over the course of the last two years, councilors have submitted several petitions on possible revisions to the charter.

Councilor Pete White petitioned that the committee take on what has become a contentious element of the charter — city councilors’ ability to issue a charter objection, which halts discussion and voting on an item until the following council meeting.

Charter objections have been often invoked by the current council members.

Several councilors issued charter objections related to a discussion about water and sewer rates in 2022. Councilor Earl Persip III issued a charter objection to a proposed referendum on North Street bike lanes.

Among the most momentous charter objections recently were those issued in 2022 by Councilors Charles Kronick and Anthony Maffuccio during the final vote on the fiscal 2023 budget— just days before a deadline to approve the city's spending plan — and several issued by Kronick in late June on end of year appropriations to balance several department budgets.

Both objections required the scheduling of emergency council meetings in order to finish discussion and voting on the city's financial responsibilities.

Some residents have pushed back on White’s request to review the power, calling it a “grudge move.”

“Getting rid of procedural tools and appointing boards to change things that get in the way of the majority of the council’s objectives is the kind of politics that the Ron DeSantises of the world engage in,” resident John Deming said during the July council meeting, referring to the presidential candidate who as Florida governor has been known to target and purge dissenters.

While Pagnotta said the topics up for review by the commission are “pretty wide open” there are key areas not under the commission’s purview.

He said any changes to the offices of the council or mayor would require the creation of a different body — a charter review commission — to which the members are elected rather than appointed.

That may dash the hopes of Councilors Ken Warren and Jim Conant, who in March submitted a petition asking that the charter review committee “review the pros, cons and appropriateness of the city manager form of government.”

In response to a question about such changes, Pagnotta said the committee can review and recommend amendments to the charter “with the exception of changes to the composition in terms of the city council and the mayor — that’s the purview of a charter commission.”

The committee selected members Michael McCarthy and Brendan Sheran to serve as chair and vice chair, respectively. McCarthy promised to invite councilors who had submitted several petitions to the committee to attend the next scheduled meeting on August 28.

“I think before we try to deliberate about anything, we want to hear from as many members of government and the community as we can hear from,” McCarthy said. “That will help us isolate the issues that we need to dig into, as opposed to guessing at what might be important to the community.”