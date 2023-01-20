Pittsfield plans tree replacements in Park Square, including a permanent Christmas tree

PITTSFIELD — In the center of the city, 13 trees offer shade in Park Square. City leaders call the trees and park part of an “iconic” welcome to the city.

In the coming year, parks staff plan to refresh that look, replacing several trees and making way for new ones.

The Parks Commission voted Tuesday to support a proposal by the city’s parks department to remove four trees and plant seven new ones — including a permanent Christmas tree — in Park Square.

The next step is finding money. Jim McGrath, the park, open space and natural resource program manager, told the commission he’s hopeful the tree planting will be covered with Community Preservation Act funds.

McGrath submitted an application in November asking for $8,000 in CPA funds. The Community Preservation Commission deemed the application eligible and will decide whether to grant all or part of the request in coming months.

The department plans to cut the selected trees, remove stumps and plant new trees in September, according to McGrath.

A variety of factors made life hard for the trees in the park: soil compaction, disease and “perhaps air quality around the very congested Park Square” as well as the age of the trees.

McGrath said poor maintenance of the trees over 30 or 40 years hasn’t helped, prompting the department to seek a fresh start.

“I think this whole project is our attempt to get the tree stock we have back in healthy shape and then commit to maintaining them in the future,” McGrath said.

In November, the city hired an arborist from Pelham to assess the state of the trees, alongside McGrath, members of the Parks Department and a representative from Pittsfield Beautiful.

McGrath said the assessment showed four trees in the square “absolutely need to be removed.” The trees on the chopping block include one of the park’s pear trees and three sugar maples.

The park’s renovated design in the 90s had the green space’s Civil War memorial flanked by two callery pear trees. McGrath said the southern pear tree died several years ago and was removed. The last pear tree died this year and will be removed as part of the project.

Three of the park’s sugar maples, which circle the park, showed signs of trunk decay and deadwood during the assessment. Those trees will be removed.

McGrath told the commission that the Parks Department is likely to remove two weeping cherry trees, planted by Pittsfield Beautiful, that sit behind the Civil War memorial.

“Park Square is too iconic to have these ornamental varieties,” McGrath said of the cherry trees. “Park Square is kind of a big native tree center of our city.”

In their place, the department is considering planting two types of native New England trees: hackberry and sweetgum. McGrath said the hackberry is a standard among urban greenscapes and the sweetgum is known for its spiky seeds and "dynamic fall color."

And then there’s the matter of the Christmas tree.

For years, Pittsfield has sought out a local evergreen tree, cut it down and placed it in Park Square, with branches full of lights, to serve as the city’s Christmas tree. McGrath said the annual effort has become “a big deal.”

“We’ve had conversations around this in various fits and starts and talked about a permanent Christmas tree in Park Square,” McGrath told the commission. “I think the time is now to do it.”

McGrath said the department is considering planting a Colorado blue spruce — an evergreen the arborist recommended for its dense shape and ability to hold a conical shape. Colorado blue spruces are known to grow about 50 feet tall in park settings.

“I fully expect that for Christmas 2023 we’d be trimming a smaller — but handsome — permanent evergreen on Park Square,” McGrath said.