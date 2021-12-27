Pittsfield sets Christmas tree pickup schedule

PITTSFIELD — Casella Waste Systems will pick up Christmas trees during regular trash pickup over the next month.
The city of Pittsfield announced Monday that city trash collectors will add tree pickup to their duties between Jan. 3 and Jan. 28.
Starting the week of Jan. 3, Casella will pick up trees from the homes covered along the Monday and Friday routes. The following week, trees will be collected from the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday routes.
Trees will be picked up again from the Monday and Friday routes the week of Jan. 17. The final week of tree collection will start on Jan.24 and will cover homes along the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday routes.