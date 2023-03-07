Alisa Costa announces bid for Pittsfield's Ward 3 City Council seat

PITTSFIELD — Alisa Costa, the former director for the Berkshire Bridges, has announced that she’s throwing her hat into the upcoming race for City Council.
Costa said in a filmed statement on Facebook that she’s seeking to fill the Ward 3 council seat, which will be open with the departure of councilor Kevin Sherman at the end of this term.
Sherman told iBerkshires in November that he had decided not seek reelection this year. Sherman, a former city council president, served three terms as a councilor at large before stepping back from the council in 2013. He returned to council in an uncontested race in 2021.
Costa is the first candidate to announce their intentions for the seat. Costa said in her Facebook statement that she’s stepping up to the public service role as “one of Pittsfield’s biggest fans.”
“I can’t wait to get started doing what I’m most passionate about: creating a conversation between government and people,” Costa said in the statement. “I think that’s when we’re at our best.”
Originally from Massapequa, N.Y., Costa was hired as the director of Berkshire Bridges in 2017. Berkshire Bridges is a Working Cities Initiative funded by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
The initiative focused on building economic opportunities in Pittsfield and works closely with the Morningside and West Side neighborhoods.
In 2021, Costa left Berkshire Bridges to start a private consulting firm called Engaged Communities Consulting. In a press release, Costa said her firm works mainly on community engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
“I want to use my skills in public policy and community organizing to tackle some of our city’s challenges and try to get us to work together toward common goals,” Costa said. “I think it’s really important to have these conversations and I can’t wait to start knocking on doors and having them with the people of Ward 3.”
Costa’s professional background includes 25 years of public policy and community organizing, primarily with organizations in New York focused on public health, hunger and food systems, and civil liberties.
This year Pittsfield voters will elect a mayor as well as the city clerk, councilors at large, ward councilors and school committee members. Nomination papers become available on April 3 at the city clerk's office in City Hall.