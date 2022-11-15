With a growing tax levy, Pittsfield property taxes also will be on the rise. How much more will you pay?

PITTSFIELD — In Pittsfield, average homeownership looks like a Cape-style house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a detached one-car garage. After a City Council vote Tuesday night, it also looks like a rising property tax bill.
The council voted 7-3 to accept a tax rate proposal from Mayor Linda Tyer that will help the city levy about $101.1 million over the course of the fiscal year — that’s about $6.84 million more than the city raised in property taxes last fiscal year.
For the average single-family home, with an assessed value of $248,100, the tax rate that comes with this levy will translate to $4,545.19 in property taxes. That translates to an increase of about $423 a year, or $35.29 a month, in property taxes.
Taxpayers will see their tax bills rise even though the council accepted a lower tax rate than last fiscal year.
The proposal accepted by the council set the residential property tax rate at $18.32 per $1,000 in assessed value and the commercial property tax rate at $39.21 per $1,000 in assessed value. That’s a rate decrease of 24 cents per $1,000 for residential properties and 69 cents per $1,000 in assessed value for commercial properties over the fiscal 2022 rates.
But, given how much property values have increased, many residents will end up paying more in city property taxes this year than they did last year.
Over the course of the fiscal year, the total assessed value of the city’s single-family housing stock — some 11,314 properties — increased by 11.7 percent. The total assessed value of the city’s 825 commercial properties rose about 4.5 percent as well.
Three councilors — Charles Kronick, Karen Kalinowsky and Ken Warren — protested that the rising bottom line for Pittsfield taxpayers was more than many residents will be able to bear this year.
“Right now we are in a situation where people are paying more for oil, more for gas, more for food," Kalinowsky said. "I think we can do something for our residents.”
“We have to do something,” she added. “We need to start cutting back on non-essential things.”
Kronick proposed Pittsfield put $3 million of the city’s free cash — essentially the money collected by the city that’s left over and unrestricted from the prior fiscal year — toward the levy to reduce the amount the city would need to raise from taxpayers.
Tyer’s administration had already agreed to allocate $1 million in free cash toward reducing the levy during the budgeting process earlier this year. Tyer pushed back against the idea of using additional money from that account, saying it would “artificially” cover the city’s cost.
“Layering on large sums of free cash essentially causes a ripple effect in future years in that your budget has been artificially funded,” Tyer said. “At some point you won’t have free cash and at some point you’re not raising $3 million on the taxpayer — you’re going to be raising $10 million.”
The mayor said on top of being what she considered a short-sighted approach to municipal budgeting, putting additional money from free cash toward the levy would jeopardize her plan to ask the council to put free cash toward purchasing body cameras for the Pittsfield Police Department.
Tyer did not elaborate on how much she planned to use for that project.
Warren urged the city to “be creative” in its use of American Rescue Plan funds, saying the federal coronavirus aid could be put toward projects in ways that would reduce that the city’s overall operating budget.
Councilor Kevin Sherman said to him it appeared the administration had already followed that advice in using ARPA funds to cover the cost of upgrades to the city’s drinking water infrastructure instead of turning to water rates to cover the cost of those projects.
While many of the talking points from councilors opposing the tax levy — and by extension the property tax rate — covered familiar ground, this year Tyer had a unique retort.
Tyer reiterated to the council that the tax rate was intended to fund the budget approved by the council in June. The mayor reminded the council that the budget she proposed was lower than the one eventually approved by the council “because you asked us to put additional services into the budget.”
“I think we’ve done our part to be as fiscally responsible as possible and I think this evening is an opportunity for us to balance what’s needed in order to fund operations for the city of Pittsfield and protect our reserves,” Tyer said.