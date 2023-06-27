Pittsfield City Council meeting errupts in chaos as Councilor Charles Kronick issues charter objections over year-end bills

PITTSFIELD — A City Council meeting erupted in chaos Tuesday night as a maneuver by Councilor Charles Kronick, just days before the city shuts its books on this fiscal year, potentially put Pittsfield at odds with state budget regulations.

Council President Peter Marchetti has scheduled a special meeting of the council for 6 p.m. Friday in the hopes of avoiding any fallout for the city and its taxpayers.

On four separate occasions — three budget items and a committee appointment — Kronick invoked a charter objection, a move that essentially prevents the council from discussing or voting on an item until its next meeting.

The items at the heart of Kronick’s objections were primarily part of what Finance Director Matthew Kerwood said was a fairly routine practice: as the fiscal year winds to a close on June 30, city departments with any budget deficits come to the council and ask for funds to cover their final bills.

On Tuesday, the council was considering a $620,000 request from the Department of Public Services to cover the cost of snow and ice removal last winter, a $75,000 request from the Department of Public Utilities for increased sludge handling costs, and an $850,000 request from the Pittsfield Police Department.

Acting Police Chief Thomas Dawley told the Eagle in an interview Tuesday that the department’s request was to cover salary, holiday and overtime increases that were negotiated in union contract negotiations in September.

The requests by city administration to fund the DPU request with sewer enterprise money and the public services and police request with certified cash also came with the ask that the council deviate from its typical process of sending the items to the finance subcommittee in order to pay city bills before the end of the fiscal year.

Kronick called the request for funding and to waive the Finance Committee requirement poor planning on Mayor Linda Tyer’s part.

“They wait to the very last minute and I don’t like that and I don’t think — it’s not right to do it,” Kronick said. “It’s sounds fishy.”

“I agree that it’s terribly uncomfortable now, but understand also this: failure to plan on the part of the mayor does not form a crisis for the City Council,” Kronick added. “This solely goes back on to the head of the mayor if it comes down to have a negative impact on the taxpayer, not on the City Council.”

Marchetti repeatedly explained to Kronick that if the council does not give these departments the money they need to balance their books, then those outstanding funds will come due when the city sets its property tax rate later this year. Paying off these balances will likely increase the tax rate and property taxes for city residents.

Kronick also raised a charter objection to the reappointment of the nine members of the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee — the group tasked with setting a course of action for either the rebuilding, renovating or removing of the city’s baseball stadium.

It was the second time in his first term that Kronick has forced the council to return for an emergency session by using the charter objection. Last year, he issued charter objections as the council met to vote on the final fiscal 2023 budget, essentially setting Tyer's original budget in effect by default and undoing multiple sessions of negotiations.

Tensions rose in council chambers with each successive objection that Kronick issued as councilors realized they would be called back to hold an essentially emergency meeting in the final hours of the fiscal year.

Kronick was undeterred by his colleagues’ frustrations, instead continuing to argue that the funding requests were the result of faulty financial practices by city staff. He accused Kerwood of making “fake budgets.”

He said the director had one set of guidance for the use of free cash when councilors wanted to use it to lower the tax levy and thus taxes, but another at Tuesday’s meeting. He said the administration was using free cash “for all the screw-ups we make over the course of the year in overspending.”

Marchetti asked Kronick to reconsider his objections and vote no on the items instead. Kronick replied by saying rhetorically, “Why do we have a City Council” and then telling the councilors he wanted the council to be required to meet on Friday.

Tyer approached Kronick during a recess in the meeting, attempting to explain the requests further, to which Kronick said, “No, I don’t want to talk to you.”

Tyer again tried to explain the process. Kronick began speaking over her and the mayor raised her voice to say “I’m not going to allow you to misrepresent this.”

“Misleading the community — that is what you’re doing,” Tyer said.